Teaser pictures and clips have already shown that both Penelope and Colin will surprise the Ton with new looks – but is this new season really all just about what's on the outside?

Chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com about the new season of Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan revealed: “I think the fun thing as well about their transformation is they both have this aesthetic transformation at the beginning but then you realise they’re still the same Colin and Pen underneath and the actual work needs to happen gradually.

"They grow themselves individually but also together which is really, really beautiful.”

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton and Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton. Netflix

Similarly, Bridgerton season 3 showrunner Jess Brownell said: “So something I’m excited for people to see is the fact that there is this physical transformation. Both characters really have makeovers somewhere in the first episode, Colin enters already looking a bit different.

"But the fact of the matter is, those makeovers do not solve anything, really. For Penelope, the makeover doesn’t necessarily land the way she’s hoping it will. So, I think sending that message that it’s really about the internal change and letting fans see the work that they’ll both have to do to get there is really fulfilling.”

Things are likely set to get off to a bit of a rocky start between the pair after Penelope was hurt to overhear Colin's demeaning remarks about her at the end of season 2. But something tells us that things won't be too tense between the longtime friends for long.

The official trailer offers a snapshot of some of the steamy scenes to come, as well as simmering tensions between Penelope and Eloise (Claudia Jessie) who doesn't seem at all pleased of her brother's attempts to help Penelope find a husband.

The official synopsis for season 3 reads: "Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season.

"She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters."

It continues: "But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realise that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season.

"But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret."

Bridgerton season 3 part 1 premieres on Thursday 16th May 2024, part 2 will then be released on Thursday 13th June. Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Netflix. You can buy the Bridgerton book series on Amazon.

