Outlander: Blood of My Blood star – "It's like two period dramas at once"
Harriet Slater says that while it was nice to "have the solid foundation of Outlander", the prequel "feels very much like its own thing".
The final stretch of Outlander episodes will be upon us before 2024 is out – but the show's devoted fanbase needn't be too upset about the series coming to an end, thanks to upcoming prequel show Blood of My Blood.
The spin-off will chart the parallel love stories of both Jamie's parents and Claire's parents, and according to star Harriet Slater (who plays Jamie's mother Ellen MacKenzie), it feels like "two period dramas at once".
Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com to promote her role in the new horror film Tarot, the actress explained: "I love period dramas – I was a huge fan of Downton Abbey growing up and loved filming Belgravia – and here it’s like two period dramas at once."
She added: "Going on set each day is like travelling back in time. You’re on location and everyone just looks like an 18th-century highlander – it’s amazing."
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Meanwhile, Slater said that although "the weather is wild up here", she has loved the experience of filming in Scotland, including shooting scenes in some of "the most beautiful places imaginable".
More like this
"I’m a huge castle nerd, so looking around some of the places we’ve been to has been a treat," she continued. "We’re battered by the elements, but it’s very good at making you feel very immersed in the world that you’re in."
Read more:
- Outlander: Blood of My Blood casts Time, Karen Pirie and Ozark stars
- Doctor Who star joins Outlander prequel Blood of My Blood
Speaking of the reaction since her casting in the prequel was confirmed, Slater said: "The fans have been incredible already. I’ve not really experienced such an outpouring like that before. It’s really cool going into something like this, that has a really established fanbase."
And she added that while it was nice to "have the solid foundation of Outlander", the new show "feels very much like its own thing".
"We have the same team as Outlander and we film in the same building, but aside from that, our paths don’t really cross much at all," she said.
She also revealed that the cast had a visit from none other than Claire Fraser star Caitríona Balfe, who came to set to "say hello to everyone" and "seemed excited by the whole thing".
Production began on Outlander: Blood of My Blood earlier this year, with the main cast also including Jamie Roy (Condor’s Nest) as Jamie's father Brian Fraser, and Hermione Corfield (We Hunt Together) and Jeremy Irvine (War Horse) as Claire's parents Julia Moriston and Henry Beauchamp.
You can read more from Harriet Slater in an upcoming interview about her new film Tarot on RadioTimes.com later this week.
Outlander: Blood of My Blood is coming soon.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.