Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com to promote her role in the new horror film Tarot, the actress explained: "I love period dramas – I was a huge fan of Downton Abbey growing up and loved filming Belgravia – and here it’s like two period dramas at once."

She added: "Going on set each day is like travelling back in time. You’re on location and everyone just looks like an 18th-century highlander – it’s amazing."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Meanwhile, Slater said that although "the weather is wild up here", she has loved the experience of filming in Scotland, including shooting scenes in some of "the most beautiful places imaginable".

More like this

"I’m a huge castle nerd, so looking around some of the places we’ve been to has been a treat," she continued. "We’re battered by the elements, but it’s very good at making you feel very immersed in the world that you’re in."

Read more:

Speaking of the reaction since her casting in the prequel was confirmed, Slater said: "The fans have been incredible already. I’ve not really experienced such an outpouring like that before. It’s really cool going into something like this, that has a really established fanbase."

And she added that while it was nice to "have the solid foundation of Outlander", the new show "feels very much like its own thing".

"We have the same team as Outlander and we film in the same building, but aside from that, our paths don’t really cross much at all," she said.

She also revealed that the cast had a visit from none other than Claire Fraser star Caitríona Balfe, who came to set to "say hello to everyone" and "seemed excited by the whole thing".

Production began on Outlander: Blood of My Blood earlier this year, with the main cast also including Jamie Roy (Condor’s Nest) as Jamie's father Brian Fraser, and Hermione Corfield (We Hunt Together) and Jeremy Irvine (War Horse) as Claire's parents Julia Moriston and Henry Beauchamp.

You can read more from Harriet Slater in an upcoming interview about her new film Tarot on RadioTimes.com later this week.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood is coming soon.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.