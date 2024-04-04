Mullan is joining the project as Red Jacob MacKenzie, Laird of Clan MacKenzie and father to Slater's Ellen, who is likely to be an intimidating, no-nonsense presence if the actor's earlier roles are anything to go by.

Brian McCardie (Time) has also been cast in Blood of My Blood in the role of Isaac, leader of Clan Grant, with Karen Pirie's Jhon Lumsden co-starring as his son, Malcolm, who is viewed as a potential husband for Ellen.

Brian McCardie as Jackson Jones in Time. BBC

Finishing off the new recruits is Sara Vickers (of HBO's Watchmen and ITV's Endeavour) as Davina Porter, a housekeeper for the Lovats, who goes on to become the mother of Brian Fraser (played by Andrew Whipp in the original series).

Fans can expect the time-hopping aspect of Outlander to return, with the parents of Caitríona Balfe's Claire also set to feature – they'll be living in England at the height of World War I, portrayed by Hermione Corfield and Jeremy Irvine.

The 10-episode first season of Blood of My Blood is currently filming in Scotland alongside the eighth season of Outlander itself, with Matthew B Roberts serving as showrunner and executive producer on both shows.

Recently, it was announced that streaming service MGM+ will be the home of the "complete Outlander franchise" in the UK, which suggests that the prequel series will land there first when it's ready to launch. Alas, there's no release date just yet.

However, fans should mark their calendars for this coming November, when Outlander season 7 part 2 is expected to arrive at long last.

In short, there's lots to be excited about if you're a fan of Diana Gabaldon's hit novels.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood is coming soon. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

