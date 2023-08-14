When asked about what fans can expect in season 7, part 2, Davis exclusively revealed to RadioTimes.com that there is some "crazy stuff" to come.

Davis said: “It’s funny, I was just thinking about that this morning. The first half was so good but I’m so excited for people to see the second half because I think the second half is almost even better. It’s just, there’s so many twists and turns and up and downs and just crazy stuff that happens to our characters.

"If anything, I think we’ve just ratcheted it up one more level for the second half. I’m super excited. I know it’s a while to go potentially till we see that second half but it’s even more exciting probably than the first half.”

Outlander season 7: Roger (Richard Rankin) and Brianna (Sophie Skelton). Starz/Lionsgate+

She continued: “I’m just so excited for people to see it because there’s just so much crazy stuff that happens in the second half. I’ve been so pleased with how the first part of this season has been received but I just want to tell people to buckle their seatbelts because the second half is going to be even crazier."

Davis added: "I’m just so proud of the writers for condensing all this material in the way they have and it’s been so fast paced. They’ve done such an amazing job of hitting all the high points, the second half does not disappoint.”

Things ended on a cliffhanger for Roger (Richard Rankin) and Brianna (Sophie Skelton) after their young son Jemmy was kidnapped by Brianna's colleague and supposed friend Rob Cameron (Chris Fulton).

But things seemed to be looking up for our central couple, Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe), as they – along with Ian (John Bell) – were finally able to make their way back to Scotland. While the anticipated mid-season finale certainly did focus on Jamie and Claire, fans have previously criticised season 7 for the lack of the main couple.

When asked about her reaction to fans' calls for more Jamie and Claire, Davis also revealed to RadioTimes.com that she was "kind of surprised by that", saying: "Because, we can’t always, but we try to follow the books as much as possible, and this really does follow the books.

"Jamie and Claire are always going to be our centre of the wheel, but there are quite a few characters to service and Diana [Gabaldon] has done a great job of doing that throughout this book series, and building characters you want to follow. So, it’s impossible to tell Jamie and Claire’s story without telling these other stories."

Outlander is available to stream on Starz in the US and on Lionsgate+ in the UK.

