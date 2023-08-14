Outlander producer teases season 7 part 2: ‘Buckle your seatbelts’
Outlander may be taking a mid-season hiatus but there's plenty more in store, according to executive producer Maril Davis.
Fan-favourite fantasy drama Outlander sure ended season 7 part 1 on a tense note for some of our characters and a little more positive for others. But it's safe to say that things ended on a cliffhanger, with questions looming over fans' heads about what the second part of the season may hold.
The penultimate seventh season is taking a mid-season hiatus with the second batch of episodes airing at a yet-to-be-confirmed date some time in 2024. For now, fans will just have to wait for the new episodes, but it looks like the wait will be all the more worth it, according to Outlander executive producer Maril Davis.
When asked about what fans can expect in season 7, part 2, Davis exclusively revealed to RadioTimes.com that there is some "crazy stuff" to come.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Davis said: “It’s funny, I was just thinking about that this morning. The first half was so good but I’m so excited for people to see the second half because I think the second half is almost even better. It’s just, there’s so many twists and turns and up and downs and just crazy stuff that happens to our characters.
"If anything, I think we’ve just ratcheted it up one more level for the second half. I’m super excited. I know it’s a while to go potentially till we see that second half but it’s even more exciting probably than the first half.”
She continued: “I’m just so excited for people to see it because there’s just so much crazy stuff that happens in the second half. I’ve been so pleased with how the first part of this season has been received but I just want to tell people to buckle their seatbelts because the second half is going to be even crazier."
Davis added: "I’m just so proud of the writers for condensing all this material in the way they have and it’s been so fast paced. They’ve done such an amazing job of hitting all the high points, the second half does not disappoint.”
More like this
Read more:
- Outlander producer was "surprised" by Jamie and Claire criticism
- Outlander producer on how mid-season twist shows "no time is safe"
Things ended on a cliffhanger for Roger (Richard Rankin) and Brianna (Sophie Skelton) after their young son Jemmy was kidnapped by Brianna's colleague and supposed friend Rob Cameron (Chris Fulton).
But things seemed to be looking up for our central couple, Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe), as they – along with Ian (John Bell) – were finally able to make their way back to Scotland. While the anticipated mid-season finale certainly did focus on Jamie and Claire, fans have previously criticised season 7 for the lack of the main couple.
When asked about her reaction to fans' calls for more Jamie and Claire, Davis also revealed to RadioTimes.com that she was "kind of surprised by that", saying: "Because, we can’t always, but we try to follow the books as much as possible, and this really does follow the books.
"Jamie and Claire are always going to be our centre of the wheel, but there are quite a few characters to service and Diana [Gabaldon] has done a great job of doing that throughout this book series, and building characters you want to follow. So, it’s impossible to tell Jamie and Claire’s story without telling these other stories."
Outlander is available to stream on Starz in the US and on Lionsgate+ in the UK. You can buy Diana Gabaldon's books on Amazon.
If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Drama hub for more news and features.
Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount?
Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.