This time around, it will be third son Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) stepping into the limelight, with icon Nicola Coughlan reprising the role of Penelope Featherington, who becomes this season's leading lady.

To mark the occasion, the pair were given transformations that go beyond aesthetics, and were recently Radio Times magazine cover stars.

While we know both love interests going in, with their characters already being set up in previous seasons, that doesn't mean we aren't excited for their friends-to-lovers romance – and, of course, their very own soundtrack.

Wondering exactly what time the first batch of episodes will land on Netflix? Read on for all the details.

What time is Bridgerton season 3 arriving on Netflix?

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in Bridgerton. Liam Daniel/Netflix

Set your alarms: Bridgerton season 3 part 1 will land on Netflix UK at 8am BST.

Only the first four episodes will be available to watch on Thursday 16th May 2024. The remaining four episodes will land on the streamer a month later, on Thursday 13th June.

Netflix has been splitting season releases for a while now, a move that began with Stranger Things' season 4. Other shows that have also been split include The Witcher, Virgin River, You and The Crown.

Bridgerton season 3 part 1 premieres on Thursday 16th May 2024, part 2 will then be released on Thursday 13th June. Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Netflix. You can buy the Bridgerton book series on Amazon.

