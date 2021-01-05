Bridgerton soundtrack – all the songs from the Netflix period drama
The Shonda Rhimes period drama features some very familiar music...
Published:
For viewers who prefer their period dramas a little less buttoned up, Netflix’s Regency-era adaptation Bridgerton proved the perfect festive binge-watch over Christmas last year.
For those (few) who haven’t seen it yet, the series follows Daphne Bridgerton (played by Phoebe Dynevor), a proclaimed beauty and the eldest daughter of the wealthy and influential Bridgerton family.
While her debut at court proves a triumph, Daphne’s first season isn’t the immediate success she hoped for – that is, until she strikes an unconventional deal with Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page).
Bridgerton was praised (more on that in our Bridgerton review) for its bingeable storylines, lush settings and its soundtrack, which includes instrumental versions of well-known pop songs (with lyrics that often mirrored the events of the series).
The contemporary-sounding soundtrack “was something that I was very, very keen on right from the very beginning, and luckily Shondaland was on board with it,” director Julie Anne Robertson, said in an interview with Deadline.
“The dancers were choreographed to contemporary music but it could be danced to music from the era in case people got cold feet in post,” she added. “We had a range of choices so we could go more contemporary or less contemporary just to make sure have tonal references in post-production. If we wanted it to be more restrained, we could do a more restrained version.”
The series features plenty of recognisable hits, from Ariana Grande’s 2018 track thank u, next, to songs by the likes of Shawn Mendes and Taylor Swift – read on for the full soundtrack.
thank u, next
Original by: Ariana Grande
Performed by: Vitamin String Quartet
Girls Like You
Original by: Maroon 5
Performed by: Vitamin String Quartet
In My Blood
Original by: Shawn Mendes
Performed by: Vitamin String Quartet
bad guy
Original by: Billie Eilish
Performed by: Vitamin String Quartet
Strange (feat. Hillary Smith)
Original by: Celeste
Performed by: Kris Bowers
Wildest Dreams
Original by: Taylor Swift
Performed by: Duomo
The show also features an original score by Kris Bowers. From “Call Me Simon” and “The Duel” to “Flawless My Dear,” the song titles correlate to key moments in the series, including Daphne’s successful presentation at court and meeting with Queen Charlotte.
Read on for the original songs featured in the Bridgerton soundtrack.
- Flawless My Dear
- The Latest Whistledown
- We Could Form An Attachment
- Shock and Delight
- Simon and Lady Danbury
- What Women Do Best
- Call Me Simon
- Sommerset House
- When You Are Alone
- Feeling Exceptional
- What You Saw Was A Lie
- The Duel
- A Love Based on Friendship
- All is Fair in Love and War
- Miserable Together, Happy Apart
- Come With Me
- One Last Dance
- Love is A Choice
- A Grand Finish
