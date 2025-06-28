However, most people aren't Charli, who has already spoken about what would happen if the next release doesn't reach everyone's expectations.

So, when will the new album be released? Here's what we know so far about what's coming up...

When is Charli XCX's next album release date?

Charli XCX. Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Currently, there is no news on when Charli XCX's next album will be released.

The artist's past three albums have been released two years apart, though, so by that metric, we could see a new record in 2026.

That said, Brat's lifespan has lasted longer than most albums', so that could lead to a delay for any follow-up.

However, Charli has spoken about the pressure that has come following the success of Brat, noting she would be "totally fine" if the next release was a flop.

Speaking to Culted at Cannes Film Festival, Charli said: "I was really doing [Brat] for myself and marketing it in the way I wanted to for myself, but I had no clue that people would kind of connect to it in the way that they did.

"So yeah, I don’t really feel the pressure, because I feel that you can never really do the same thing twice."

Her producers have teased the album will be something different too. AG Cook, Finn Keane and George Daniel all came together to speak to Grammys.com, teasing the release will be "anti-Brat".

Keane explained: "Chatting to Charli now, there is a desire in her to do the complete opposite thing again, which is very in keeping with her ethos.

"Some of the conversations we’re having and music we’ve been playing around with the last couple of months have been completely the opposite.

"I love that spirit. It’s the iconoclastic impulse to rebuild something completely different, to show that you actually could do this other thing, this whole other side of your artistry."

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.