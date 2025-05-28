Olivia Rodrigo albums in order: Full list of releases
The American singer has become a force to be reckoned with – here are her successes so far.
Olivia Rodrigo has officially shot to stardom over the past few years – and now she's set to take on Glastonbury.
Starting her career on the Disney Channel's Bizaardvark and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Olivia came into her own in 2021, releasing a string of angsty tunes that became global smash hits.
Whether it's pop-punk inspired Good 4 U or the slowed down sentimental track Drivers License, in just two albums Olivia has managed to create an impressive playlist of hits that you can't help but catch on your radio, or on TV.
Before she joins the line-up at Worthy Farm, here's what she's achieved so far...
Olivia Rodrigo albums in release date order
- Sour (2021)
- Guts (2023)
Olivia Rodrigo albums: Tracklists, hit singles and successes
Sour (2021)
Tracklist:
- Brutal
- Traitor (peaked at No. 5 on UK Charts)
- Drivers License (spent nine weeks at No. 1 on UK Charts)
- 1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back
- Deja Vu (peaked at No. 4 on UK Charts)
- Good 4 U (spent five weeks at No. 1 on UK Charts)
- Enough for You
- Happier
- Jealousy, Jealousy
- Favorite Crime
- Hope Ur Ok
Status: 3x Platinum
Marking an incredible start to her solo career, Sour reached No. 1 on the UK charts, remaining there for five weeks.
That year, Olivia won Best New Artist at the American Music Awards and the Grammys, Breakthrough Artist of the Year at the Apple Music Awards, plus six Billboard awards.
Sour also won Album of the Year at the Apple Music Awards, with Drivers License being crowned Song of the Year at the event. Good 4 U won International Song of the Year at the BRITs, and the album won Best Pop Vocal album at the Grammys too.
It has since earned triple-platinum status in the UK.
Guts (2023)
Tracklist:
- All-American B***h
- Bad Idea Right? (peaked at No. 3 on UK Charts)
- Vampire (reached No. 1 on UK Charts)
- Lacy
- Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl
- Making the Bed
- Logical
- Get Him Back! (peaked at No. 7 on UK Charts)
- Love Is Embarrassing
- The Grudge
- Pretty Isn't Pretty
- Teenage Dream
Status: Platinum
Guts once again reached the top of the album charts in the UK – and that year she earned the 'Brit Billion' for achieving a billion streams in Great Britain.
She was nominated for six Grammys at the following year's ceremony, but went home empty-handed.
Guts won Pop Album of the Year at the iHeartRadio Awards, and Album of the Year at the People's Choice Awards.
By the end of 2024, eight of her songs across both her albums had achieved a billion streams on Spotify.
Authors
Tilly Pearce is a freelance TV journalist whose coverage ranges from reality shows like Love Is Blind to sci-fi shows like Fallout. She is an NCTJ Gold Standard accredited journalist, who has previously worked as Deputy TV Editor (maternity cover) at Digital Spy, and Deputy TV & Showbiz Editor at Daily Express US.