Whether it's pop-punk inspired Good 4 U or the slowed down sentimental track Drivers License, in just two albums Olivia has managed to create an impressive playlist of hits that you can't help but catch on your radio, or on TV.

Before she joins the line-up at Worthy Farm, here's what she's achieved so far...

Olivia Rodrigo. Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Sour (2021)

Guts (2023)

Olivia Rodrigo. Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Tracklist:

Brutal Traitor (peaked at No. 5 on UK Charts) Drivers License (spent nine weeks at No. 1 on UK Charts) 1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back Deja Vu (peaked at No. 4 on UK Charts) Good 4 U (spent five weeks at No. 1 on UK Charts) Enough for You Happier Jealousy, Jealousy Favorite Crime Hope Ur Ok

Status: 3x Platinum

Marking an incredible start to her solo career, Sour reached No. 1 on the UK charts, remaining there for five weeks.

That year, Olivia won Best New Artist at the American Music Awards and the Grammys, Breakthrough Artist of the Year at the Apple Music Awards, plus six Billboard awards.

Sour also won Album of the Year at the Apple Music Awards, with Drivers License being crowned Song of the Year at the event. Good 4 U won International Song of the Year at the BRITs, and the album won Best Pop Vocal album at the Grammys too.

It has since earned triple-platinum status in the UK.

Olivia Rodrigo. Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Tracklist:

All-American B***h Bad Idea Right? (peaked at No. 3 on UK Charts) Vampire (reached No. 1 on UK Charts) Lacy Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl Making the Bed Logical Get Him Back! (peaked at No. 7 on UK Charts) Love Is Embarrassing The Grudge Pretty Isn't Pretty Teenage Dream

Status: Platinum

Guts once again reached the top of the album charts in the UK – and that year she earned the 'Brit Billion' for achieving a billion streams in Great Britain.

She was nominated for six Grammys at the following year's ceremony, but went home empty-handed.

Guts won Pop Album of the Year at the iHeartRadio Awards, and Album of the Year at the People's Choice Awards.

By the end of 2024, eight of her songs across both her albums had achieved a billion streams on Spotify.

