All 10 of their studio albums have made it to the number one on the Official UK Charts and have remained in the Top 40 for a combined 408 weeks in the charts to date – over seven years in total. Nearly all have achieved multi-platinum status.

And that's before the millions of tickets they have sold globally with their immersive stadium shows, which have become famed for their interactive elements and light shows.

They have earned the title of one of the most successful bands of the 21st century, having sold over 100 million albums and achieving the rare 'Brit Billion' in streams.

So, if you're just getting on board with Coldplay, now's the best time to do so, as they are returning to UK shores for a new tour later this year.

Here are all their albums so far...

Parachutes (2000)

A Rush of Blood to the Head (2002)

X&Y (2005)

Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends (2008)

Mylo Xyloto (2011)

Ghost Stories (2014)

A Head Full of Dreams (2015)

Everyday Life (2019)

Music of the Spheres (2021)

Moon Music (2024)

Parachutes (2000)

Don't Panic Shiver Spies Sparks Yellow (peaked at No. 4 in the UK Charts) Trouble (peaked at No. 10 in the UK Charts) Parachutes High Speed We Never Change Everything's Not Lost Life Is for Living

Current Status: 9x Platinum

Kicking off their career with a bang, Parachutes became an international hit. Later that year, they earned their first BRIT Awards for British Group and British Album of the Year.

They also earned their first Grammy win for Best Alternative Music Album. Their song Yellow was separately nominated for two more awards.

Parachutes was the first of three albums the band saw nominated for a Mercury Music Prize, but they lost this year to Badly Drawn Boy's Hour of Bewilderbeast.

During their subsequent tour, they had a much-praised appearance at Glastonbury. Just a year before Parachutes release, they were in the New Bands Tent.

A Rush of Blood to the Head (2002)

Politik In My Place (peaked at No. 2 in the UK Charts) God Put a Smile Upon Your Face The Scientist (peaked at No. 10 in the UK Charts) Clocks (peaked at No. 9 in the UK Charts) Daylight Green Eyes Warning Sign A Whisper A Rush of Blood to the Head Amsterdam

Current Status: 10x Platinum

A Rush of Blood to the Head saw the band take home three Grammys: Best Alternative Music album, Best Rock Performance by a Group for In My Place, and Record of the Year for Clocks.

Their music video for The Scientist won three awards at the MTV Video Music Awards – taking home Best Group, Best Breakthrough Video and Best Video Direction.

Once again, the band won British Album of the Year at the Brits, and in 2003 won an Ivor Novello for Songwriter of the Year.

They were also shortlisted for the Mercury Music Prize once again, but lost out to Dizzee Rascal's Boy in Da Corner. Other nominees this year included The Darkness's Permission to Land and Radiohead's Hail to the Thief.

In 2003, the group were one of the headliners for Glastonbury Festival.

X&Y (2005)

Square One What If White Shadows Fix You (peaked at No. 4 in the UK Charts) Talk (peaked at No. 10 in the UK Charts) X&Y Speed of Sound (peaked at No. 2 in the UK Charts) A Message Low The Hardest Part Swallowed in the Sea Twisted Logic 'Til Kingdom Come How You See the World

Current Status: 9x Platinum

For the third release in a row, Coldplay won Best British Album with X&Y at the Brits, as well as British Single of the Year for Speed of Sound.

In 2006, they won the Echo Music prize for International Group of the Year for the first time (something they would later replicate in 2009, 2012 and 2016).

For the third time, the band saw their album reach the shortlist for the Mercury Music Prize – this time losing to Antony and the Johnson's I Am a Bird Now. Other shortlisted releases this year including Bloc Party's Silent Alarm, Kaiser Chiefs' Unemployment and KT Tunstall's Eye to the Telescope.

In 2005, the band participated in Live 8 in London's Hyde Park.

Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends (2008)

Life in Technicolor Cemeteries of London Lost! 42 Lovers in Japan / Reign of Love L Yes Chinese Sleep Chant Viva La Vida (peaked at No. 1 in the UK Charts) Violet Hill (peaked at No. 8 in the UK Charts) Strawberry Swing Death and All His Friends The Escapist

Current Status: 6x Platinum

Winning Best Rock Album at the Grammys, the single Viva La Vida also took home Song of the Year and Best Performance by a Duo or Group.

Viva la Vida also set the record for fastest-selling downloaded album in the UK upon its release – a record that still hasn't been broken at the time of writing.

Mylo Xyloto (2011)

Mylo Xyloto Hurts Like Heaven Paradise (peaked at No. 1 in the UK Charts) Charlie Brown Us Against the World MMIX Every Teardrop Is a Waterfall (peaked at No. 6 in the UK Charts) Major Minus UFO Princess of China (with Rihanna) (peaked at No. 4 in the UK Charts) Up in Flames A Hopeful Transmission Don't Let It Break Your Heart Up With the Birds

Current Status: 5x Platinum

Mylo Xyloto won Best Rock Album and Best Alternative Album at the Billboard Music Awards.

They returned to Glastonbury to headline once again during this promotional run.

In 2013, the band won British Live Act at the Brits.

Ghost Stories (2014)

Always in My Head Magic (peaked at No. 10 in the UK Charts) Ink True Love Midnight Another's Arms Oceans A Sky Full of Stars (peaked at No. 9 in the UK Charts) Fly On O

Current Status: 2x Platinum

Ghost Stories won Best Rock Album at the Billboard Music Awards.

A Head Full of Dreams (2015)

A Head Full of Dreams Birds Hymn for the Weekend (feat Beyoncé) (peaked at No. 6 in the UK Charts) Everglow Adventure of a Lifetime (peaked at No. 7 in the UK Charts) Fun (feat Tove Lo) Kaleidoscope Army of One Amazing Day Colour Spectrum Up&Up

Current Status: 4x Platinum

The connected tour to the release earned Best Live Tour at the American Music Awards, and Best Rock Tour at the Billboard Music Awards.

The same year the band won Best British Band at the BBC Music Awards, and British Group at the BRITs.

The band also closed Glastonbury Festival 2016, making history as the first band ever to headline the event four times.

Everyday Life (2019)

Sunrise Church Trouble in Town BrokEn Daddy WOTW / POTP Arabesque When I Need a Friend Guns Orphans Èkó Cry Cry Cry Old Friends Bani Adam - بني آدم Champion of the World Everyday Life Flags

Current Status: Platinum

On top of earning Coldplay their eight consecutive number one on the UK Charts, Everyday Life also earned them their seventh Billboard Top 10 hit.

They were also nominated for two Grammy awards this year.

Everyday Life became the third-fastest selling record of the year in the UK, behind Ed Sheeran's No.6 Collaborations Project and Lewis Capaldi's Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent.

Music of the Spheres (2021)

⦵ (Music of the Spheres) Higher Power Humankind *✧ (Alien Choir) Let Somebody Go (with Selena Gomez) ♡ (Human Heart) (with We Are KING & Jacob Collier) People of the Pride Biutyful ❍ (Music of the Spheres II) My Universe (feat BTS) (peaked at No. 3 in the UK Charts) ∞ (Infinity Sign) Coloratura

Current Status: Gold

In 2023, the band earned the 'Brit Billion' by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI), acknowledging them earning over 1 billion streams of their music to date.

At the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Coldplay won Tour of the Year with the album's connected world tour. As of January 2025, the Music of the Spheres tour now holds the Guinness World Record for highest attendance of all time after selling 10.3 million tickets worldwide.

This even bests Taylor Swift's Eras Tour – although she holds the record for highest-grossing tour.

Moon Music (2024)

Moon Music ​Feelslikeimfallinginlove We Pray (feat Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini) Jupiter Good Feelings by Coldplay & Ayra Starr 🌈 (alien hits/alien radio) ​Iaam Aeterna All My Love One World

Current Status: Platinum

In December 2024, it was confirmed that Coldplay currently hold the record for most monthly listeners on Spotify – peaking at 96,459,910 monthly listeners.

