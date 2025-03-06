While talking to the radio DJs, the conversation turned to Pretenders lead singer Chrissie Hynde, who at the beginning of March declared "nothing was cool anymore".

Giving his own thoughts on what is and isn’t cool, James stepped up to defend Coldplay from those who seemingly dislike them for no reason.

"Coldplay bashing has got to stop. It’s not cool anymore!" he told the pair. "It’s not cool anymore to just be like, 'Coldplay’s not cool.' Just f**k off.

"There are so many amazing Coldplay songs. And Chris Martin is clearly a melodic genius."

Chris Martin of Coldplay. Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

"You don’t like the sound of their last few records, OK…?" he continued. "When you go and see them at Glastonbury, did you like a lot of the songs? Probably.

"Maybe the band changed the way they dressed? Are we not allowed to change the way we dress? Are we not allowed to bloody write songs in a different genre?

"Like, who cares, man? I get really a bit irate about this."

During Chrissie’s long Instagram post, she explained that during a chat with Johnny Marr they reflected on nothing being "cool" anymore, with the title being dropped from common vernacular.

She went on to list a string of things she considered cool and, adversely, things she deemed uncool.

On her list included "quiet and reserved" being cool, but "loud and showy" being uncool. Similarly, "modest and mysterious" was cool, but not "boastful and oversharing".

She also shared her love of "sports cars from the '60s" but not "any SUV or car you might see parked outside London’s Dorchester Hotel".

Chrissie then encouraged others to do the same.

Meanwhile, it was announced on Wednesday that Coldplay are set to make history as they help create the first ever Halftime Show for the FIFA World Cup.

It's not been confirmed if they will be performing, but they will be part of the planning process and helping book other artists for the slot.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.