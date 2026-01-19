❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Bridgerton season 4's leading couple talk about their Cinderella story and steamy river scene: "It was cold in the water, though"
It’s the turn of Benedict Bridgerton to find love this series, but will his encounter with a Lady in Silver lead to his happily ever after?
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Monday, 19 January 2026 at 5:00 pm
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad