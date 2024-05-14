He'll be wooing Nicola Coughlan's Penelope Featherington, with most of the core cast returning too.

If you're preparing to binge the first batch of Bridgerton episodes and wondering what you've seen this season's leading man in before, and whether you can find him on Instagram, read on for all the details.

Who is Luke Newton?

Luke Newton plays Colin Bridgerton. Netflix Netflix

Newton is an English actor best known for portraying Colin Bridgerton in the hit Netflix Regency drama.

The West Sussex native trained at the London School of Musical Theatre before appearing in BBC teen drama The Cut in 2010.

Though Bridgerton season 3 is set to cement Newton's acting career, which also includes a theatre background, he originally auditioned to play a completely different role: Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings.

"Eventually, they said they thought I was more suited to Colin," he said in an interview with Radio Times.

"It worked out massively in my favour at the end," he told The Independent of being cast as Colin instead.

How old is Luke Newton?

The actor is 31 years old.

He was born on 5th February 1993.

What has Luke Newton previously starred in?

Before joining the sprawling Birdgerton family, Newton played Luke Attwood in The Cut.

Following his turn on the BBC teen drama, he guest starred in Doctors as Sam Hern.

Newton also starred in – and sang in the accompanying albums for – Disney Channel series The Lodge, in which he played Ben Evans from 2016 to 2017. This was followed by Syfy's Lake Placid: Legacy in 2018.

What has Luke Newton said about joining Bridgerton?

Bridgerton. Liam Daniel/Netflix

As well as revealing he had originally auditioned for the role of Simon, Newton has been vocal about how he didn't know whether being cast as Colin would lead to his own season.

During a recent chat with co-star Jonathan Bailey for Man About Town, he said: "It feels like the previous seasons have almost been prep, which is kind of weird that they’re then documented and there forever on Netflix.

"And obviously, Nic[ola Coughlan] and I never knew that we would even get to this [point]. I remember ringing my mum and being like, 'I've booked this show and it's about these books, and there's eight of them, and one of them could be about me, but it's the fourth one in, potentially.'"

Of course, his and Coughlan's season was moved up, with second son Benedict presumably taking over next time.

Is Luke Newton on Instagram?

He is indeed! You can find him on @lukenewtonuk.

Recently, the actor has been posting snaps from the Bridgerton world tour, as well as shoots and interview excerpts.

Is Luke Newton on Twitter?

Unfortunately, Luke Newton doesn't appear to be on X, formerly known as Twitter, at the moment.

There are a few fan pages for the actor on the site, but no official account.

Bridgerton season 3 part 1 premieres on Thursday 16th May 2024, part 2 will then be released on Thursday 13th June. Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Netflix.

