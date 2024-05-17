So far, two full seasons have been released on the streamer, with the first following Daphne's Bridgerton's love story and the second following Anthony's.

When season 3 was announced, it was confirmed it would no longer be following the book sequence, with Colin and Penelope's tale taking precedence, in what would have been Benedict's season.

As of Thursday 16th May, the first four episodes of season 3 have been released, and while everyone is craving the second part, even more are wanting to know about season 4 and which Bridgerton sibling will be next.

Could it be Eloise or Benedict? Well, Brownell has teased the series could very well continue in a different order to the novels.

Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton. Netflix

"It's possible that we will continue to go out of order," she told The Hollywood Reporter.

"I'm really excited about Benedict's journey in season 3. It felt like it was too early to have him settled down. He's such a passionate character, and we wanted him to go on a few more adventures before we get to his season."

What is known is that Bridgerton will be returning for season 4, with Netflix renewing the drama for seasons 3 and 4 back in 2021.

As for Brownell's plans in season 4 and beyond, she explained she does have "a map" of where she'd like things to go "over the next few seasons".

She added: "[It] is important for us to be aware of [that] so that we don't burn through too much story and so that we can adequately beat out characters journeys.

"Where we're going I can't say exactly yet, but we are in the middle of season 4, and I am so thrilled to eventually be able to share what we're working on."

Fans will have to be patient before details of season 4 are revealed, and even more so as they wait for the second part of season 3 to drop, so they can see how Polin's love story continues.

Bridgerton season 3 part 1 premiered on Thursday 16th May 2024, part 2 will then be released on Thursday 13th June. Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Netflix. You can buy the Bridgerton book series on Amazon.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.