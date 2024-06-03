Well, it looks as though Penelope naturally accepted Colin's surprise proposal, but that doesn't spell the end to their troubles elsewhere, oh no.

And we finally get a look at some of the drama to come in the upcoming episodes, as a trailer for part 2 has been unveiled at long last.

While a snippet of part 2 was seen on Netflix once viewers got through part 1, this official trailer gives us two whole minutes of romance, drama, twists and more.

It starts off on a high as the Bridgerton family (and the rest of the Ton) are informed of Penelope and Colin's upcoming nuptials, but Eloise (Claudia Jessie) quickly shows her distaste over the match, telling her former best friend that she must tell Colin about her double identity as Lady Whistledown.

"If it's too difficult to reveal the truth, I will reveal it to him myself," Eloise tells Penelope, and as the clock strikes midnight, will Penelope get up the courage to tell Colin the truth?

But the trailer also reveals an anticipated first look at the long-rumoured mirror scene, which fans of the Julia Quinn novels have eagerly been awaiting.

While only a brief, steamy glimpse of Colin and Penelope looking at themselves in the mirror, something tells us it could very well rival the carriage scene book-to-screen adaptation that has gotten fans talking.

Watch the trailer for yourself below:

Elsewhere in the trailer, we also get glimpses of Lady Violet (Ruth Gemmell) and Lord Marcus Anderson's (Daniel Francis) blossoming romance as the pair share a dance, as well as the courtship between Francesca (Hannah Dodd) and John Stirling (Victor Alli).

There certainly seems to be a wedding on the cards, as the Ton gathers in a church seemingly dressed in formal best, but whose is it?

The real question remains as to whether or not Penelope will be able to bid farewell to her Whistledown alter ego, being told by her mother that "ladies don't have dreams, they have husbands".

Something tells us that it'll be easier said than done for Pen...

If there's one thing the trailer does confirm, though, it's that there are plenty more racy scenes to come in part 2, perhaps underlining the chemistry between Colin and Penelope a little more for fans.

Addressing some of the criticism levied their way ahead of the season 3 launch, Coughlan responded to fan criticism of the pair's friends-to-lovers chemistry.

She told RadioTimes.com: "I had a realisation yesterday, actually, because the thing is, for the first two seasons, it was meant to be that she was puppy dog-eyed in love with this dude who had no clue. So, that was the dynamic.

"But then I was like, I feel like we were holding back our chemistry for two seasons, because then someone was like, 'How hard was it for you to work on chemistry?' I was like, 'Oh, we didn’t have to, it was just there.'"

Bridgerton season 3 part 1 is now available to stream on Netflix, part 2 will then be released on Thursday 13th June. Seasons 1 and 2 are also streaming now on Netflix. You can buy the Bridgerton book series on Amazon.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.