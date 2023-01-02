Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will delve into the early stages of Charlotte’s marriage to King George and her rise to power, with Thomas’s Danbury becoming an early confidante of the Queen.

Netflix has released a first look at young Lady Agatha Danbury (Arsema Thomas) in the upcoming Bridgerton prequel series.

Netflix's official character description reads: “With keen knowledge of the once divided social scene and the intricacies of marriage, Agatha becomes a guiding light for the new Queen, all while finding her own voice and power.”

The first-look image of young Danbury (above) shows her in conversation with the Queen, donning a typically extravagant tiara and necklace.

India Amarteifio will portray the younger version of Charlotte in the series, while Golda Rosheuvel, who plays the monarch in Bridgerton, is reprising her role in the spin-off.

A first-look trailer previously gave fans a look at Amarteifio’s Charlotte, showing that while she may be younger, she's just as petulant and short-tempered as Rosheuvel's fan-favourite character from the main series.

India Amarteifio as young Queen Charlotte in Queen Charlotte. Liam Daniel/ Netflix

Adjoa Andoh will also reprise her Bridgerton role of Lady Danbury, while Ruth Gemmell will once again take on the role of Lady Violet.

Meanwhile, Corey Mylchreest is set to portray a young King George, with Game of Thrones veteran Michelle Fairley portraying Princess Augusta.

The cast is rounded out by Sam Clemmett as a young Brimsley, Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim as Adolphus, Rob Maloney as the royal doctor, and Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury.

Rosheuvel was previously quizzed about Queen Charlotte's Bridgerton spin-off while walking the red carpet at the Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards in 2021.

"It will be interesting to delve in and see some backstory," she said. "I know questions are being asked about her."

She also assured fans that the world of Bridgerton will continue to spotlight some of the UK's historic estates, adding: "I think we've got some really amazing houses here and beautiful grounds and manor houses and palaces, and they are definitely being celebrated."

While there isn’t an official release date just yet, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is scheduled for release in spring 2023.

