Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story first clip shows awkward encounter

The clip was released as part of Netflix's global fan event TUDUM, and shows a young Charlotte trying to climb over the garden wall in order to escape from marrying the king, who she assumes is "a beast or a troll".

It was announced in July this year that hit regency drama Bridgerton 's first spin-off would focus on Golda Rosheuvel's Queen Charlotte, and Netflix has now released our first look at the brand-new series.

In the clip, Charlotte is approached by a young man who she asks to help her escape - however, he refuses, as it turns out he is in fact the king himself.

You can see the first-look clip right here now.

We already know that the release of the series, titled Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, will coincide with the release of a brand-new book from the Bridgerton series' author Julia Quinn.

Queen Charlotte was not in those original books, but Quinn said in a statement that she was "especially thrilled to have the opportunity to write about Queen Charlotte" and added that "her character – and Golda Rosheuvel's brilliant portrayal of her – was a tour de force, and I think readers will love getting a chance to know her more deeply".

The series is set to chart two timelines, telling the Queen's origin story. Therefore, while Rosheuvel will be back in the role, Charlotte will also be played by India Amarteifio as a young woman, who is seen in the clip.

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte in Bridgerton season 2 Liam Daniel/Netflix

Adjoa Andoh and James Fleet will reprising their Bridgerton roles as Lady Agatha Danbury and King George III respectively, while Arsema Thomas and Corey Mylchreest play younger versions of the characters, with Mylchreest also making his debut in the clip.

Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton) and Hugh Sachs (Brimsley) will also appear in the spin-off, alongside Michelle Fairley (Game of Thrones) as Princess Augusta, Sam Clemmett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as Young Brimsley, Freddie Dennis (The Nevers) as Reynolds, Richard Cunningham (The Witcher) as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim (Nancy Drew) as Adolphus, Rob Maloney (Casualty) as the Royal Doctor, and Cyril Nri (Cucumber) as Lord Danbury.

Bela Bajaria, Netflix's head of global TV, said of the series previously: "Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before Bridgerton brought her to the world, and I’m thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of Bridgerton.

"Shonda and her team are thoughtfully building out the Bridgerton universe so they can keep delivering for the fans with the same quality and style they love."

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will stream on Netflix. Meanwhile Bridgerton seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now.

