Bridgerton author announces new Queen Charlotte prequel novel

The writer, whose Bridgerton book series inspired Netflix 's successful period drama, wrote on Instagram that the new novel will be "based on the upcoming Queen Charlotte Bridgerton spin-off" and is set to release alongside the show.

Bridgerton author Julia Quinn has announced that she's teaming up with Shonda Rhimes to write a new prequel novel about Queen Charlotte .

Last year, Netflix confirmed that Queen Charlotte, who is played by Golda Rosheuvel, will be the star of her own spin-off, following the first monarch of colour in the UK as a young woman.

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte in Bridgerton Netflix

India Amarteifio is set to star as a younger version of Queen Charlotte, while the spin-off will also feature Lady Danbury, King George III and Violet Bridgerton as a young woman.

The upcoming prequel will follow Queen Charlotte as she marries King George, with their love story sparking a major shift in Ton society.

In a statement to Deadline, Shonda Rhimes – who is a producer on Bridgerton – said: "Queen Charlotte has been such a moving character to write and now having the opportunity to work with Julia to adapt this story into a book is such an exciting opportunity.

"I can’t wait for fans of this universe to read the story of a character that has resonated so deeply with our audience."

