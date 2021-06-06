Golda Rosheuvel on Queen Charlotte’s Bridgerton spin-off: ‘It’ll be interesting to delve into her backstory’

Bridgerton star Golda Rosheuvel was quizzed on the upcoming spin-off about a young Queen Charlotte while walking the red carpet at the Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2021.

The actor, who has also appeared in BBC dramas Silent Witness and Death in Paradise, earned international recognition for her fan-favourite role as the gossip-loving monarch.

In addition to confirming three more seasons of Bridgerton, Netflix has announced that a prequel series following Queen Charlotte’s early years is also in the works.

Little is known about the upcoming project, other than that it will also feature the characters of Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury, prompting comedian Tom Allen to ask Rosheuvel for more information.

“It will be interesting to delve in and see some backstory,” she said. “I know questions are being asked about her.”

The actress could not give any more details about what the project might involve, but assured that the world of Bridgerton will continue to spotlight some of the UK’s historic estates.

All hail the Queen 👑 The flawless Golda Rosheuvel (@goldarosh) talks all things Bridgerton as she arrives on the Red Carpet at the #VirginMediaBAFTAs #BAFTATV pic.twitter.com/kZDfUVSHXB — BAFTA (@BAFTA) June 6, 2021

Rosheuvel added: “I think we’ve got some really amazing houses here and beautiful grounds and manor houses and palaces, and they are definitely being celebrated.”

From prolific producer Shonda Rhimes, Bridgerton launched on Netflix last Christmas and proved an instant hit with its steamy love story, turning actor Regé-Jean Page into an overnight sensation.

The actor stunned fans when he revealed that he would not be returning for Bridgerton season two, but co-star Phoebe Dynevor will reprise her role for the second chapter.

