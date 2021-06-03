BAFTA TV Awards 2021: presenters, nominations and how to watch

The 2021 BAFTA TV Awards are almost here, with the year’s biggest stars finally getting the chance to walk the red carpet this Sunday.

Over the last year and a half, TV shows became our biggest entertainment lifeline throughout the pandemic and so the upcoming ceremony is set to be an exciting one with the stars of Normal People, I May Destroy You and The Crown all receiving BAFTA TV 2021 nominations.

Richard Ayoade will be hosting this year’s event, which is following strict COVID-19 protocols, while a number of guest presenters are set to appear both in-person and via hologram.

Read on for everything you need to know about this Sunday’s BAFTA TV Awards.

How to watch BAFTA TV Awards 2021

The 2021 Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards will take place on Sunday 6th June, airing on BBC One at 7pm.

BAFTA TV Awards 2021 host

Richard Ayoade is set to host this year’s BAFTAs ceremony, seven years after he won a Best Male Comedy Performance BAFTA for The IT Crowd.

BAFTA TV Awards 2021 presenters

Ayoade won’t be the only in-person host at this minimised ceremony, as various guest presenters will be appearing throughout the night including Fresh Meat’s Zawe Ashton, Strictly winner Bill Bailey, comedian Rob Beckett, Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan, Line of Duty‘s Adrian Dunbar, Glow Up’s Maya Jama, The Beast Must Die‘s Cush Jumbo, Starstruck’s Rose Matafeo, Bridgerton‘s Golda Rosheuvel and It’s A Sin stars Lydia West and Olly Alexander.

As for guest presenters appearing via video call, they include Jamie Demetriou, Catherine O’Hara, Tommy Jessop, Jon Snow, Bob Mortimer with Paul Whitehouse and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

There’ll be backstage coverage too, courtesy of the Virgin Media BAFTAs Back to the Red Carpet Show. Comedian Tom Allen and presenter AJ Odudu will be hosting the stream, airing exclusively on Facebook, IN which they’ll interview the nominees and guest presenters in attendance.

BAFTA TV Awards 2021 nominations

This year’s long list of BAFTA TV nominations is an exciting one indeed, with I May Destroy You, Sex Education, The Crown and Small Axe up for multiple awards.

Sex Education stars Aimee Lou Wood and Emma Mackey were nominations in the Female Performance in a Comedy Programme, while Paapa Essiedu, Michael Coel and Weruche Opia all received nods for their work in I May Destroy You.

Normal People’s Paul Mescal is up against The Crown’s Josh O’Connor and Small Axe’s John Boyega and Shaun Parkes for Leading Actor, while Daisy Edgar-Jones is competing with Small Axe’s Letitia Wright, Michaela Coel, Killing Eve star Jodie Comer, Adult Material’s Hayley Squires and I Hate Suzie’s Billie Piper for Leading Actress.

The late Paul Ritter is nominated for Male Performance in a Comedy Programme, a category which also honours This Country’s Charloe Cooper, Man Like Mobeen’s Guz Khan, Brassic’s Joseph Gilgun, Sex Education’s Joseph Gilgun and Inside No. 9’s Reece Shearsmith.

BAFTA TV Awards 2021 performances

Opening the BAFTA TV Awards this year is It’s A Sin star Olly Alexander with a performance of his latest single Starstruck.

“I’m so excited to be performing Starstruck at the BAFTA TV Awards this year! We’re performing outside next to the red carpet so I’m looking forward to serenading the stars as they arrive,” he said in a statement. “I’m also going to be reunited with the love of my life, Lydia West, and presenting an award, it’s going to be such a good night!!”

Later in the evening, pianist Alexis Ffrench will perform ‘Blue Bird’ as a special musical tribute during a moment of reflection.

The 2021 Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards air on Sunday 6th June at 7pm on BBC One.