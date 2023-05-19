But despite the passing time, the show has retained a strong cult following in the years since it ended, with many fans still hopeful that some kind of reboot or revival could be on the cards somewhere down the line.

It's been almost 15 years since Merlin first appeared on our screens in 2008 – and 11 since the hit fantasy show aired its final episode in 2012.

Colin Morgan in Merlin (BBC, EWA)

But star Colin Morgan – who played the title role across the show's five seasons – doesn't appear to be thinking of a return to the project any time soon, even if he does look back fondly on the series.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com in The Big RT Interview to promote his new film Dead Shot, Morgan explained that "I think most actors are more about progression and moving forward and don't often look back."

He added: "Even on stage, sometimes plays I've done have wanted to remount and come back again, and I often found I don't take up those opportunities because I've wrung the towel dry and I've rinsed what I could out of it.

"That's certainly what I've tried to do with every project, it's like I invest every 110 per cent into it so hopefully by the end of it, I feel like I've done all I could," he continued.

"And certainly on projects like Merlin, I felt like yeah, we definitely did that together as a team and it's certainly [something I] look back on and feel very proud of the work that I and everyone did."

Merlin was a reimagining of the Arthurian legend and proved incredibly popular across its run – landing several award nominations in addition to building up a dedicated fanbase.

As well as Morgan, the cast for the show included Bradley James, Katie McGrath, Angel Coulby, Richard Wilson, Anthony Head, and John Hurt.

