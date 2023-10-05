The longest of the four is titled The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and tells of an immensely privileged man who becomes determined to cheat at cards by mastering the ability to see without using his eyes – inspired by a story of a man named Imdad Khan.

In case you're wondering if there is any real-life inspiration for the tale – read on to find out if The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar is based on a true story.

Is The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar based on a true story?

Benedict Cumberbatch as Henry Sugar in The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar. Netflix

The simple answer is no, the story is the work of Roald Dahl's extensive imagination – and the claims that Henry Sugar's name has been changed to protect his anonymity are all just part of the playful tone of the film.

As the card at the end of the film reads: "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar was written by Roald Dahl in his writing hut at Gipsy House in Great Missenden, Buckinghamshire, between February and December of 1976."

That said, there was a real person who served as Dahl's inspiration for the character of Imdad Khan – specifically a Pakistani magician named Kuda Bux.

Bux clearly didn't actually have the power to see without using his eyes, but he did gain popularity by touring the world and performing seemingly impossible feats with his eyes taped shut.

Although hardly a documentarian, Dahl often found inspiration for his whimsical stories in true events – as is illustrated elsewhere in the collection of shorts that was recently added to Netflix alongside Henry Sugar.

For example, at the end of The Swan, it is revealed that the story "was inspired by a newspaper account of an actual event Dahl kept in his 'Ideas Book' for 30 years before writing the story".

Likewise, it is stated that The Ratcather was part of a collection of short stories inspired by locals Dahl encountered while living in Amersham, while a character in Poison was named after a pilot Dahl flew with during his time in the RAF.

