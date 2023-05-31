A poll by UKTV channel Gold has revealed that viewers believe the series is the funniest British sitcom of all time.

Fans of Blackadder are in for many a tribute and celebration as we approach the beloved comedy's 40th anniversary.

The poll, which received 2,000 votes, cements Blackadder's enduring status as a beloved classic four decades after it first landed on our screens.

To mark the occasion, Gold arranged for a Blackadder portrait featuring Rowan Atkinson's titular character to be secretly installed overnight at Audley End House in Essex, with many visitors mistaking the portrait for a real historical figure.

The oil painting was created by Tom Croft and took 60 hours to complete, and Sir Tony Robinson (Baldrick) himself paid it a visit.

Tony Robinson with the oil painting of Blackadder by artist Tom Croft at Audley End manor house in Saffron Walden. PinPep / James Lindell-Clark

Clearly, the comedy remains hugely popular, and is currently available to watch in full on BBC iPlayer.

Gold will also be celebrating the milestone this month with special programming, including Blackadder: The Lost Pilot, which sees Robinson explore the origins of the sitcom and culminates in a screening of the never-before-broadcast pilot episode.

Meanwhile, another new documentary, Blackadder: A Cunning Story, will take a look back at the making of the entire Blackadder series, featuring contributions from some of Blackadder's biggest fans.

We know the sitcom remains a firm favourite among Brits, but what is its best ever moment? The RadioTimes.com poll below offers you the chance to cast your vote on just that.

Mind you, it won't be an easy task, as there are plenty of hilarious scenes to choose from, including Blackadder's grammar lessons and a certain Lord's first entrance.

Over the years, there has been plenty of talk of a return, especially after Robinson reprised the role of Baldrick for this year's Comic Relief fundraiser. Though a comeback doesn't look likely, the anniversary is as good a time as any for a rewatch.

