Looking at moments from across all four series - The Black Adder, Blackadder II, Blackadder the Third and Blackadder Goes Forth - we've put together a list of some of the funniest, most moving and best scenes.

It's been almost 40 years since acclaimed comedy character Blackadder first graced our screens, and to celebrate the occasion we decided to settle one and for all - what is the best ever Blackadder moment?

Are you particularly fond of Blackadder's grammar lesson? Or of Lord Flashheart's first entrance? Or perhaps when you think of the series, you always think of that stirring scene where they go over the top in Blackadder Goes Forth.

Whatever your take, we want to hear it in our poll, the results of which will be revealed on 15th June, the show's official 40th anniversary.

Rowan Atkinson, Tim McInnerny and Stephen Fry in Blackadder Goes Forth. Don Smith/Radio Times/Getty Images

Rowan Atkinson's antihero Edmund Blackadder and Tony Robinson's Baldrick may have already stood the test of time, but which moments does your mind immediately go to when thinking of the series?

Read more:

With ten options specially chosen by the team here at RadioTimes.com, get your votes in now!

In recent years there have been persistent rumours about a Blackadder reboot, but writer Ben Elton recently was firm in saying that the show would not be returning.

He said: "We're all still very good friends, all of us, genuinely. And I think one of the reasons for that is that we don't do a Blackadder. There's been a couple of half-arsed bits and pieces... and I think they've been pretty s**t, to be honest.

"Basically, you know, we did something surprisingly special, nobody had the slightest idea that it would resonate and land the way that it did. Of course not, you can't plan for any success or failure. I think it's best to leave it where it was, we're all a lot older and doing a lot of other things."

