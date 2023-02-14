The writer – who created the iconic sitcom alongside Atkinson in the 1980s – broke the news during an appearance on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast show this morning (Tuesday 14th February) while speaking to stand-in host Gary Davies.

Richard Curtis has confirmed that Blackadder will be returning for a Comic Relief special this year – although star Rowan Atkinson will not be involved.

After admitting that he was "really nervous" about making the announcement, Curtis revealed that Tony Robinson would be reprising his popular role as Baldrick and that writing was currently ongoing on the project.

"For the first time in 20 years, Baldrick is going to be giving some kind of performance," he said. "We’re just conspiring about it now, so I think there’s going to be a marvellous, turnip-based thing with Tony Robinson now back in action, so I’m excited about that."

Asked if Atkinson would also be making an appearance, he replied: "No, Rowan’s far too serious to do any of that!"

Even if it's not a new season, today's announcement of a brief Blackadder return will be good news for fans, especially given key figures behind the show had previously indicated they had little desire for the series to come back.

Last year, Ben Elton – who wrote Blackadder seasons 2, 3 and 4 with Curtis – appeared to rule out any chance of the show making a fully-fledged return, telling Radio Times magazine that he didn't have any "appetite" for further seasons of the comedy.

Asked if there was any chance of a reunion with Curtis, he said: "We were a great team and I’ve talked so many times about doing something else. Not Blackadder again, I don’t think either of us feel any appetite to do that."

