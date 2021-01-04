Indeed, Tony Robinson, Tim McInnerny and Hugh Laurie are just some of the names who shared that responsibility during the series' run from 1983 to 1989 on BBC One.

When asked if the titular character might resurface at some point, Atkinson said it "certainly" wasn't "impossible".

"That’s about as optimistic as I can be," he added, "and I’d rather not speculate on when it could be set. But Blackadder represented the creative energy we all had in the 80s. To try to replicate that 30 years on wouldn’t be easy."

Atkinson played different incarnations of Edmund Blackadder, each a descendant of the last, in the hit series, which is often lauded alongside Only Fools and Horses as one of the best British sitcoms of all time.

Each series is set in a different time period, with Blackadder always accompanied by dogsbody Baldrick (Robinson) and exasperated by a meddling aristocrat, played first by McInnerny (Lord Percy Percy) and then Laurie.

Read the full interview in this week's Radio Times magazine, on sale tomorrow.