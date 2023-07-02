Read on for everything we know so far about Van der Valk season 4.

Season 1 arrived in April 2020, with the second instalment landing in August 2022 (due to the C word), and season 3 debuting in June this year – so we'd expect season 4, if commissioned, to arrive in 2024.

All three seasons to date have had three episodes apiece, so season 4 will likely follow that pattern as the team set to work on a new trio of cases.

Van der Valk season 4 cast: Who's returning?

If the show does get the thumbs up to continue, we'd expect the following to feature:

Marc Warren as Piet van der Valk

Maimie McCoy as Lucienne Hassell

Darrell D'Silva as Hendrik Davie

Emma Fielding as Julia Dahlman

Django Chan-Reeves as Citra Li

Azan Ahmed as Eddie Suleman

Lina Linderman as Loes Haverkort

Mike Libanon as Cliff Palache

Peter Van Heeringen as Homeless Frank

And expect plenty of guest stars, too, as the team race to solve an array of crimes.

Van der Valk is available to stream on ITVX. If you're looking for something else to watch, visit our TV Guide or take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.