Van der Valk season 4: Release date speculation, cast and latest news
Will Piet van der Valk and co return?
Is Van der Valk returning for season 4?
Lead actor Marc Warren told RadioTimes.com that it's currently "unknown", but he'd "certainly be interested in doing that", adding: "Whether that happens, it remains to be seen."
Read on for everything we know so far about Van der Valk season 4.
Van der Valk season 4 release date speculation: When will it air?
Season 1 arrived in April 2020, with the second instalment landing in August 2022 (due to the C word), and season 3 debuting in June this year – so we'd expect season 4, if commissioned, to arrive in 2024.
All three seasons to date have had three episodes apiece, so season 4 will likely follow that pattern as the team set to work on a new trio of cases.
Van der Valk season 4 cast: Who's returning?
If the show does get the thumbs up to continue, we'd expect the following to feature:
- Marc Warren as Piet van der Valk
- Maimie McCoy as Lucienne Hassell
- Darrell D'Silva as Hendrik Davie
- Emma Fielding as Julia Dahlman
- Django Chan-Reeves as Citra Li
- Azan Ahmed as Eddie Suleman
- Lina Linderman as Loes Haverkort
- Mike Libanon as Cliff Palache
- Peter Van Heeringen as Homeless Frank
And expect plenty of guest stars, too, as the team race to solve an array of crimes.
