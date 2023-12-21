In season 2, the gang are taking on their second year at Brent University, which means their "degrees actually count" this time, and they also encounter "virginity hang-ups" and "drug experimentation (both legal and otherwise)", among other things.

Jack and his family are also still adapting to life without his dad, while Danny confronts his past head on in an effort to work through his mental health issues.

And yes, Jack is still "obsessed" with Alison Hammond.

Read more:

Other returning cast includes Izuka Hoyle as Corinne, Camille Coduri as Peggy, Harriet Webb as Cousin Shannon, Annette Badland as Nanny Bingo, Olisa Odele as Yemi and Katy Wix as Jules.

Watch them all in action in the season 2 trailer below.

Last year Rooke also teased some exciting new additions to the cast and we can now reveal that Marc Warren (Van Der Valk, Hustle) has joined as Dennis, Danny's dad, Louisa Harland (Derry Girls) is playing a character called Kerry, and Madelyn Smedley (The Traitors) has been cast as first year university student Sally.

"There has been a lot of love for Big Boys from actors and comedians and people who I've really loved, who I'm desperate to try and find some good cameo roles for," he said.

"I've offered like 50 cameo roles to various people who I've met over the summer who really loved it. I will be whittling that down actually for production reasons. Yes, there will be some fun things to expect."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Big Boys season 2 will air on Channel 4 in January. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.