Big Boys reveals season 2 trailer and new cast, including Van Der Valk, Derry Girls stars
Creator and writer Jack Rooke previously teased some exciting new additions to the cast.
Channel 4 comedy Big Boys was one of the best things on the box in 2022, so the season 2 renewal came as no surprise to anyone who had followed leading lads Jack (Dylan Llewellyn) and Danny (Jon Pointing) as they navigated the highs and lows of university life.
"We are finally returning, to take you all back to the pre-Brexit era of 2014/2015, where David Cameron wasn't our foreign secretary and everyone was happily doing the ice bucket challenge,' said creator and writer Jack Rooke, teasing a "bigger and better" season with more "japes and scrapes".
In season 2, the gang are taking on their second year at Brent University, which means their "degrees actually count" this time, and they also encounter "virginity hang-ups" and "drug experimentation (both legal and otherwise)", among other things.
Jack and his family are also still adapting to life without his dad, while Danny confronts his past head on in an effort to work through his mental health issues.
And yes, Jack is still "obsessed" with Alison Hammond.
Other returning cast includes Izuka Hoyle as Corinne, Camille Coduri as Peggy, Harriet Webb as Cousin Shannon, Annette Badland as Nanny Bingo, Olisa Odele as Yemi and Katy Wix as Jules.
Watch them all in action in the season 2 trailer below.
Last year Rooke also teased some exciting new additions to the cast and we can now reveal that Marc Warren (Van Der Valk, Hustle) has joined as Dennis, Danny's dad, Louisa Harland (Derry Girls) is playing a character called Kerry, and Madelyn Smedley (The Traitors) has been cast as first year university student Sally.
"There has been a lot of love for Big Boys from actors and comedians and people who I've really loved, who I'm desperate to try and find some good cameo roles for," he said.
"I've offered like 50 cameo roles to various people who I've met over the summer who really loved it. I will be whittling that down actually for production reasons. Yes, there will be some fun things to expect."
Big Boys season 2 will air on Channel 4 in January.
