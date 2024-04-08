But when they take in lodger Sian, things start to go awry as she grows closer to teenager Alice and, in the process, starts to pick at the seams of this family. But is Sian exactly who she claims to be?

Halfpenny leads the cast as the mysterious Sian, but read on to find out everything you need to know about the cast of The Cuckoo.

The Cuckoo cast: Who stars in the Channel 5 drama?

Below is the main cast list for The Cuckoo on Channel 5. Read on to find out more about their individual characters, plus where you've seen the actors before.

Jill Halfpenny as Sian

Lee Ingleby as Nick

Claire Goose as Jessica

Freya Hannan-Mills as Alice

Marjorie Yates as Aunty Fay

Jill Halfpenny plays Sian

Jill Halfpenny as Sian in The Cuckoo. Channel 5

Who is Sian? Sian is the new lodger who has moved into Nick and Jessica's new countryside home. The family have brought in a lodger to help with their financial problems but soon realise that their mysterious new live-in guest may not be who she claims.

Where have I seen Jill Halfpenny before? This isn't the first gripping Channel 5 drama Halfpenny has been at the helm of with recent hits like The Holiday and The Drowning under her belt. Halfpenny, of course, made waves in Byker Grove, Coronation Street and EastEnders but has more recently been seen alongside The Cuckoo co-star Lee Ingleby in ITV's The Long Shadow. She has also starred in Everything I Know About Love, Humans and Liar.

Lee Ingleby plays Nick

Lee Ingleby as Nick and Claire Goose as Jessica in The Cuckoo. Channel 5

Who is Nick? Nick and Jessica have recently gone through their fair share of troubles but are hoping a move to the countryside is the anecdote to their problems. He's got a new job and doesn't really want to take in a new lodger, but soon starts growing suspicious of Sian's intentions.

Where have I seen Lee Ingleby before? If you're a fan of crime dramas, you'll undoubtedly recognise Ingleby for his roles in numerous ones over the years including Inspector George Gently, Line of Duty, The Hunt For Raoul Moat and Criminal: UK. He has more recently starred in Screw and The Long Shadow where he played real-life detective Jim Hobson.

Claire Goose plays Jessica

Claire Goose as Jessica in The Cuckoo. Channel 5

Who is Jessica? Jessica and Nick have moved back with daughter Alice to the countryside home that Jessica grew up in but it's in need of some TLC. In need of some financial help, Jessica decides to take in a lodger but soon, things start to go awry.

Where have I seen Claire Goose before? Goose is best known for her roles in Casualty and The Bill, in which she starred Rachel Weston from 2008 to 2010. She has also starred in The Coroner, Unforgotten, Mount Pleasant and more recently, in ITV's The Bay.

Freya Hannan-Mills plays Alice

Freya Hannah-Mills as Alice and Claire Goose as Jessica in The Cuckoo. Channel 5

Who is Alice? Alice is the teenage daughter of Jessica and Nick and along with her parents, has had to adjust to life in a smaller town after living in a big city and going to private school. She's a bit of an outsider, but finds solace in drawing.

Where have I seen Freya Hannan-Mills before? Hannan-Mills has previously featured in Doctors, Whitstable Pearl and Swimming Home.

Marjorie Yates plays Aunty Fay

Marjorie Yates as Aunty Fay and Jill Halfpenny as Sian in The Cuckoo. Channel 5

Who is Aunty Fay? Aunty Fay is Sian's aunt who has a complicated relationship with her niece.

Where have I seen Marjorie Yates before? Yates is best known for her role as Carol Fisher in Shameless but has also appeared in Casualty, Doctors, Heartbeat and Damned.

The Cuckoo airs Monday 8th April – Thursday 11th April at 9pm on Channel 5. Stream the series on My5. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

