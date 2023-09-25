Along with Dennis Hoban and George Oldfield, Hobson's story is front and centre in the drama, which also highlights Sutcliffe's victims, including Wilma McCann and Emily Jackson.

But just who was the real Jim Hobson and what happened to him? Read on for everything you need to know.

*Warning - contains spoilers for events dramatised later in The Long Shadow*

Who was Jim Hobson and what happened to him?

Jim Hobson John Varley/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

James 'Jim' Hobson was one of the first detectives working on the cases of those murdered by Peter Sutcliffe in the 1970s. In 1975 he investigated the assault on Tracy Browne, although she was never linked with the so-called Ripper attacks and murders until Sutcliffe's confession.

In February 1977, having replaced Dennis Hoban as the head of Leeds CID the previous year, Hobson investigated the murder of Irene Richardson. Sutcliffe left tyre tracks at the scene, but they were never conclusively matched with his car.

Hobson became known for a statement he made when Jayne MacDonald was murdered in 1977 on her way home from school.

In the statement he said that the murderer "has made it clear that he hates prostitutes. Many people do. We, as a police force, will continue to arrest prostitutes. But the Ripper is now killing innocent girls."

In 1980, Hobson investigated the attack on Marguerite Walls and incorrectly concluded that she wasn't connected to the Sutcliffe case. He was promoted to Assistant Chief Constable and took over command of the entire case in 1980, after George Oldfield left due to ill health.

Hobson led what became known as the "Ripper Super Squad", which was created after the death of Jacqueline Hill, Sutcliffe's final murder victim.

It has been reported that Hobson is now retired and lives in Harrogate.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who plays Jim Hobson in The Long Shadow?

Lee Ingleby as DCS Jim Hobson in The Long Shadow. New Pictures for ITV

Hobson is played in the drama by Lee Ingleby, who is known for his roles in series such as Luther, Crossfire, Criminal: UK, The A Word, Inspector George Gently, Screw and The Hunt for Raoul Moat.

The Long Shadow will air on ITV1 and ITVX from 25th September 2023. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.