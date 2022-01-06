Meet the cast of Channel 4 prison drama Screw
Nina Sosanya and Jamie-Lee O’Donnell star in the darkly funny series.
Channel 4 prison drama Screw kicks off tonight (Thursday 6th January 2022), starring Derry Girls’ Jamie-Lee O’Donnell and Nina Sosanya (His Dark Materials).
The dramedy features an ensemble cast, which also includes Stephen Wight, and follows a group of prison officer ‘screws’ at a fictional men’s prison in the UK. (Learn more about where Screw is filmed.)
A synopsis reads: “This is prison as never seen before – the uncensored, shocking and often darkly funny reality of life as a prison officer in an all-male prison in 21st century Britain.
“Inspired by the creator’s experience of working and volunteering in prisons, this series brings us a view of incarceration unlike any other. Through a vibrant and multi-layered cast of characters, Screw tackles contemporary stories head on – but always cut through with comedy, irreverence and heart.”
Read on for everything you need to know about the cast and characters in Screw.
Nina Sosanya plays Leigh
Who is Leigh? The humourless, mysterious chief “screw” (prison officer) at the fictional Long Marsh Prison, she’s been tipped for an upcoming custodial manager position.
Where have I seen Nina Sosanya before? She recently played Jo in BBC One’s Staged, and Elaine Parry (Will’s mother) in His Dark Materials. She’s also known for Love Actually, Little Birds, Five Days, W1A (as Lucy), Killing Eve (as Jess), Silk, Twenty Twelve, and Cape Wrath.
Jamie-Lee O’Donnell plays Rose
Who is Rose? A brand new prison officer recruit barely out of her teens, and determined to prove herself.
Where have I seen Jamie-Lee O’Donnell before? She’s best known for playing Michelle in the Channel 4 comedy series Derry Girls, but she’s also known for 6Degrees.
Stephen Wight plays Gary
Who is Gary? A sexist prison officer who is initially dismissive of new recruit Rose when she first arrives at Long Marsh.
Where have I seen Stephen Wight before? The actor is probably best known internationally for playing Michaela Coel’s onscreen flatmate Ben in I May Destroy You, and you may also recognise him for roles in Men in Black: International, Ashes to Ashes, Manhunt, Silent Witness, and Peterloo.
Laura Checkley plays Jackie
Who is Jackie? Another “screw,” she’s more bubbly and welcoming than her colleague Leigh.
Where have I seen Laura Checkley before? She’s starred in In My Skin, King Gary, Brassic, Detectorists (as Louise), and the film Military Wives.
Faraz Ayub plays Ali
Who is Ali? A “screw” at Long Marsh Prison.
Where have I seen Faraz Ayub before? He’s appeared in Ackley Bridge, The Capture, Innocence, Bodyguard, Silent Witness, and Line of Duty.
Christopher Fulford plays Dolby
Who is Dolby? A prisoner newly transferred to Long Marsh Prison.
Where have I seen Christopher Fulford before? He’s recently starred in A Confession, Manhunt, Dark Heart, Grantchester, Whitechapel, and The Last Enemy.
Screw airs Thursdays at 9pm on Channel 4, and the full series is now available to watch on All 4 – check out our Drama hub for all the latest news.
If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.