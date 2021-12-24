Channel 4 prison drama Screw: release date, cast, trailer and latest news

Channel 4’s “darkly funny” new prison drama Screw, starring Derry Girls’ Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, kicks off its six-part run in the New Year.

Penned by by BAFTA nominated screenwriter Rob Williams, Nina Sosanya (His Dark Materials) will lead the ensemble cast as the leader of the prison officer ‘screws’, Leigh.

A synopsis reads: “This is prison as never seen before – the uncensored, shocking and often darkly funny reality of life as a prison officer in an all-male prison in 21st century Britain.

“Inspired by the creator’s experience of working and volunteering in prisons, this series brings us a view of incarceration unlike any other. Through a vibrant and multi-layered cast of characters, Screw tackles contemporary stories head on – but always cut through with comedy, irreverence and heart.”

Read on for everything you need to know about Channel 4 drama Screw.

Screw release date

Screw will premiere on Thursday 6th January at 9pm on Channel 4.

Caroline Hollick, Channel 4 Head of Drama, said: “Screw offers the audience an insight in to the challenges and struggles faced behind bars for both prisoners and officers; told with humour, humanity and hope.

“I’m so excited for our brilliant, distinctive cast, led by the superlative Nina Sosanya, and I hope Jamie-Lee O’Donnell’s dramatic new role will her see fast becoming an iconic face of Channel 4.”

Screw cast

Nina Sosanya (Love Actually) plays enigmatic veteran prison officer ‘Screws’ Leigh.

Meanwhile Derry Girls’ Jamie-Lee O’Donnell plays Rose, a trainee officer barely out of her teens, and who joins the staff of Long Marsh men’s prison at the start of the series.

Rounding out the rest of the ‘screws’ characters are Ali (played by Faraz Ayub), Gary (Stephen Wight), Don (Ron Donachie), and Jackie (Laura Checkley).

Screw trailer

A first-look trailer for Screw was released by Channel 4 on 13th December 2021. You can watch it here.

