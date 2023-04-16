Following his release from prison in 2010, the former nightclub bouncer shot his ex-partner, murdered her new boyfriend and blinded a police officer. After a week-long manhunt across Tyne and Wear and Northumberland, he was tracked down by the police, which led to a tense standoff that lasted more than six hours and resulted in Moat killing himself.

ITV drama The Hunt for Raoul Moat , which is stripped across three nights, charts the horrifying crimes of Raoul Moat.

"This was a significant event in our public history," said executive producer Jake Lushington. "You can't avoid the fact there are very unpleasant things within this story and bringing them up will remind people of those and of the person involved. But this drama is actually a huge antidote to the quite dangerous cult of personality that built up around Moat. This is a story that unless it gets retold would have a bad legend around it."

He added: "We would certainly not have gone into this if we did not feel there was a proper story to be told which would have some social value and inform an audience in a way they may not have been informed otherwise, as well as getting to the emotional heart of what the story is."

There are several key figures involved in the real-life events who are also depicted in this retelling. Read on for a rundown of The Hunt for Raoul Moat cast.

Sally Messham as Samantha Stobbart

Matt Stokoe as Raoul Moat

Josef Davis as Christopher Brown

Lee Ingleby as Neil Adamson

Sonya Cassidy as Diane Barnwell

Vineeta Rishi as Nisha Roberts

Sally Messham plays Samantha Stobbart

Who is Samantha Stobbart? Raoul Moat's ex-girlfriend – he is the biological father of her child. They met in 2004 and were on and off for six years, with Moat subjecting Samantha to abuse during their time together. While Moat was in prison, Samantha met someone else. When Moat found out, he went on a rampage and shot 22-year-old Samantha, who almost died from her injuries. He also shot and killed her boyfriend.

Where have I seen Sally Messham before? She's had minor roles in BBC drama Sherwood, ITV's Doc Martin and BBC drama The Miniaturist.

Josef Davis plays Christopher Brown

Who is Christopher Brown? Samantha's new boyfriend, who was a karate instructor. The pair had only been dating for a few weeks before Moat shot and killed the 29-year-old. Samantha had told Moat that Chris was a police officer in the hope that it would ward him off, but it intensified his rage.

"I can’t put my finger on why Chris was forgotten by most people," said Messham. "Josef Davies, who portrays Chris, does an amazing job of not trying to paint him as just the nice guy that gets killed. There was so much more to Chris than that. If there wasn't then I don't think Samantha would have fallen in love with him that quickly."

Where have I seen Josef Davis before? Fans of Young Wallander on Netflix will recognise him as Soren.

Matt Stokoe plays Raoul Moat

Who is Raoul Moat? A former nightclub bouncer and bodybuilder who shot his former girlfriend Samantha twice and murdered her boyfriend Chris just days after he was released from prison for assaulting a family member. The 37-year-old then went on the run after the attack, during which time he shot and blinded a police officer. Following a standoff with the police, he killed himself.

"The fear was, having seen first-hand the different interpretations of his actions, especially in the north east where people know a lot more about him and are more clued up on what happened… I didn't want to be seen as giving some kind of sympathetic slant to his behaviour by virtue of playing him," said actor Matt Stokoe. "I wanted to do it in a detached way and try and give a realistic depiction of him."

Where have I seen Matt Stokoe before? You might have watched him in sci-fi series Misfits, BBC drama The Village, action-drama The Musketeers and Sky's Jamestown.

Lee Ingleby plays Neil Adamson

Who is Neil Adamson? A senior member of the Northumbria Police Officer who helmed the Moat manhunt. "I spoke to Neil Adamson, who is now retired, and a few other police officers who were involved," said Ingleby. "Neil was the face of the police investigation but I portray an amalgamation of a few people and jobs pulled into one. Otherwise it would be just too confusing a watch to figure out who was doing what."

Where have I seen Lee Ingleby before? He has an extensive CV that includes Luther with Idris Elba, Crossfire with Keeley Hawes, Netflix's Criminal: UK, BBC drama The A Word and crime series Inspector George Gently.

Sonya Cassidy plays Diane Barnwell

Who is Diane Barnwell? A crime reporter at the Newcastle Chronicle newspaper. "Diane is representative of a member of the press who is not looking for the cheap, quick headline, but someone who was part of this community doing what she could to inform and help in whatever way possible," said Cassidy. "I enjoyed playing someone from the north east and invested in that area. I really admired the character's integrity and what the Newcastle Chronicle newspaper was doing at a time when the national press would just sweep into a story like this and sweep out again."

Where have I seen Sonya Cassidy before? Her CV includes the 2022 remake of The Man Who Fell to Earth, Netflix's The Last Kingdom and comedy-drama Lodge 49.

Vineeta Rishi plays Nisha Roberts

Who is Nisha Roberts? A detective inspector. "My character is based on two or three different police officers," said Rishi. "Nisha wants to do the right thing by everyone, particularly the victims and their families. Early on there were situations when the family of Chris Brown, who was murdered by Moat, were finding out details through the press before the police had time to talk to them. Nisha does become involved in liaising with Chris's mother and sister and we see that relationship throughout the story as the rest of the world forgets about him."

Where have I seen Vineeta Rishi before? Most people will know her from Holby City and Doctors.

Additional cast members include:

Jessica Johnson (Wire in the Blood) as Suzie Clarke - Samantha's friend

Gina Murray (Doctors) as Lesley Stobbart - Samantha's mum

Angela Bain (The Larkins) as Sally Brown - Chris's mum

Sophie Wise (Hollyoaks) as Beckie Brown - Chris's sister

Dan Skinner (Yonderland) as David Rathband - a police officer who was shot and blinded by Moat. He later took his own life.

Clare Corbett (Emmerdale) as Kath Rathband - David's wife

Gavin O'Connor (Galactik Football) as Steve Neill - Northumbria Police's Chief Superintendent

Mark Stobbart (Line of Duty) as Robbo - firearms officer

Elèna Gyasi (Hollington Drive) as PC Debbie

Bill Ward (Emmerdale, Coronation Street) as Mike Anderson, Gemma Page as Sue Sim and Joanna Horton (Treason) as Penny Andrews - also part of the team responsible for catching Moat

Neil Grainger (Crossroads) as Matt - Newcastle Chronicle editor

Joe Blakemore (The Third Day) as Karl Ness and Anand Toora as Qhuram Awan - Moat's accomplices

The Hunt for Raoul Moat begins airing on ITV1 at 9pm on Sunday 16th April. For more news, interviews and features, visit our Drama hub or find something to watch now with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

