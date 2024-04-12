The on-camera roles are yet to be cast, but screenwriter Toby Whithouse (Doctor Who, Being Human) is confirmed as one of the show's writers, alongside Brian Fillis (Trust), Catherine Tregenna (Three Pines) and Polly Buckle (Love Rat).

Whithouse said in a statement: "It's a rare honour to bring back a show as beloved and iconic as Bergerac. Our mission was always to respect the show's history and legacy, while making it impactful and relevant for a modern-day audience.

"We'll be bringing back other beloved supporting characters, as well as introducing new friends and foes. Just like his predecessor, our Bergerac is complex, driven, brilliant and flawed."

While the UKTV Play and Drama production will look to stay faithful to the earlier series, one area of deviation has already been announced.

Rather than adopting the procedural structure of the original, the rebooted Bergerac will unravel one "character-led" murder mystery that spans across all six episodes.

John Nettles in Bergerac. BBC

UKTV teases that Bergerac will be "thrown into a knotty, high-stakes police investigation and challenged to his very core" and "forced to confront his demons, while trying to save his family and career".

Casting will be announced in the coming months, with filming scheduled to take place over the summer on the Channel Island of Jersey, among other locations.

Commissioner Hilary Rosen said: "We are delighted to be working with BlackLight TV and Banijay on this reimagining of a much-loved classic British drama.

"There is a keen appetite for UKTV original dramas, as seen by the stellar performance of The Marlow Murder Club, and Bergerac will help us to build off the back of such a successful start to our commissioning journey for Drama and UKTV Play."

Bergerac comes to UKTV Play and Drama in 2025.

