UKTV Play Discover UKTV Play A world of free entertainment at your fingertips Find out more Six shows on UKTV Play that are perfect for a voyage of discovery Fancy a bit of escapism or discovering something new? Find Yesterday on demand with the UKTV Play app and enjoy some fascinating shows and documentaries. Advertisement feature UKTV Play Six shows on UKTV Play that will give you non-stop laughs In need of a laugh? With UKTV Play, you can watch hours of comedy from Dave until your cheeks hurt. Advertisement feature UKTV Play Fall back in love with your favourite series with this free streaming service Thanks to UKTV Play, you can watch hours of the dramas you know and love, for free. Advertisement feature UKTV Play