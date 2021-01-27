Six shows on UKTV Play that will give you non-stop laughs

In need of a laugh? With UKTV Play, you can watch hours of comedy from Dave until your cheeks hurt.

Advertisement

It may not have been the easiest start to the year, so an hour or two of light-hearted entertainment is no doubt a much-welcomed antidote. With Dave on UKTV Play, you can enjoy all the laughs from the channel you love, on demand, from hilarious game shows like Hypothetical to witty sitcoms such as Meet the Richardsons.

UKTV Play is incredibly easy to use. There are no contracts, payments or hidden fees. Simply download the app on your device and enjoy hours of viewing for free. And it’s not just Dave shows you’ll find, UKTV Play is also the home of the Yesterday and Drama channels on demand. So you can find gripping crime series to fascinating documentaries – wherever and whenever you like.

With plenty of boxsets to choose from, plus the latest episodes from current shows, you’ll never run out of things to watch. Keep reading to discover some of the highlights available now, along with some you can look forward to.

Mel Giedroyc: Unforgivable

If you enjoy watching well-known celebrities willingly fall off their pedestals, then this new series is for you. Host Mel Giedroyc interrogates her famous guests in an attempt to find out who’s committed a sin so bad they should be deemed unforgivable. At the end, the person who admits to the most deliciously wicked deed wins – so misbehaviour is always encouraged! Available on demand from Wednesday 3rd February, it’s not one to be missed.

Watch now

Whose Line Is it Anyway?

In the American version of this much-loved comedy show, performers including Colin Mochrie and Ryan Stiles take part in a series of games that are designed to test their improvisational comedy skills. From ‘Hoedowns’ to ‘Party Quirks’, each is a gateway to hilarity – and often embarrassment. And, as several games require host Aisha Taylor to appeal to the studio audience for help, you can never be sure which direction they’re going to take. Available on demand from 15th February with Dave on UKTV Play.

Watch now

Hypothetical

You have 48 hours to find Nicolas Cage and take a selfie with him – how do you do it? This is just one of the absurd hypothetical questions that hosts Josh Widdicombe and James Acaster pose to their guests on this hilarious game show. Brand new Series 3 is available on demand from Thursday 11th February.

Watch now

Jon Richardson: Ultimate Worrier

Stand-up comedian and chronic fretter Jon Richardson analyses, assesses and overthinks every aspect of his existence in this hilarious series. For each episode he welcomes different fellow celebrity worriers, like Sarah Pascoe and Ed Gamble, who must rank their anxieties according to the Worry Index. Together, they talk through their fears and what causes them. While the show touches on a variety of panic-inducing topics, such as nerves about the future and quibbles over technology, there’s something very cathartic about making light of the stresses and strains that at some point plague us all.

Watch now

Would I Lie to You?

Did Shaun Williamson really steal a shirt from a scarecrow? Find out the truth, along with many more outrageous confessions, in this brilliantly ridiculous gameshow hosted by Rob Brydon. Over the course of three rounds, which include ‘Quick-fire Lies’ and ‘Home Truths’, captains David Mitchell and Lee Mack, plus their teams of celebrity guests, must bluff their way to winning points by convincing the others that each absurd statement read out about them is true – even if it isn’t.

Watch now

Not Going Out

Keep your eye out for some of the nation’s finest comedians, including Hugh Dennis, Bobby Hall and Deborah Grant, in this long-running sitcom based on Lee Mack’s fictionalised life. After spending years of trying, Lee Mack has finally won over Lucy (Sally Bretton) – but their relationship is far from conventional, and the arrival of their three children makes their home life even more chaotic. As the hapless couple navigate the un-glamorous realities of domestic life, with birthday parties gone wrong and kitchen extensions that entail far more than they bargained for, you can’t help but laugh.

Watch now

Advertisement

Watch Dave on UKTV Play here. If you’re looking for more to watch, head over to our TV Guide.