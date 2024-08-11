Speaking on the radio show, Knight revealed that Snoop Dogg had told him that the series "had reminded him of how he got into gang culture".

On top of Snoop being "such a great bloke" and "so nice to talk to", Knight said of their conversation: “It was all about family keeping you in, and escaping from family to do the bad stuff, and then the family relocating their emotions and loyalties to follow you, and then escaping again."

He added: “It made me understand that there is something in Peaky that is pretty universal."

As for whether or not the American rapper's insights may have an impact on the upcoming Peaky Blinders film, we'll just have to wait and see but as of now, Knight also has his hands full with upcoming drama, House of Guinness.

The cast for the Netflix production was recently unveiled with the likes of James Norton (Happy Valley), Anthony Boyle (Masters of the Air), Louis Partridge (Enola Holmes) and The Responder's Emily Fairn all making up the main cast.

The new series will explore the story of the Guinness family, which stands to be one of Europe's most famous and enduring dynasties.

But of course, Knight is best known for Peaky Blinders and so, it came as welcome news to all fans of the series that it would officially be getting a film spin-off.

While rumours of the sort have been swirling for some time now, it was confirmed this year that Oscar award-winner Cillian Murphy will be reprising his iconic role as Tommy Shelby.

This July it was also announced that Rebecca Ferguson is the first confirmed star to join the film, with details of her role being kept under wraps for now.

The upcoming film will see Knight return to pen the script while Tom Harper is set to direct. In a statement announcing the confirmation of the Peaky Blinders film, Knight said: "I’m genuinely thrilled that this movie is about to happen. It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full on Peaky Blinders at war."

Murphy also added: "It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me… It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans."

