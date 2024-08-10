"Hopefully [she will be] stronger, but I think she does go down into a massive hole," Hill explained.

"I think, like a lot of people and a lot of marriages, it is going along in an easy life, going to work every morning, you know, giving a kiss on the cheek, and saying, 'I'll see you tonight for me tea' type of thing.

"And I think she hasn't really realised or paid attention to her husband and it's obviously going to bite her in the a**e now, because he's fallen in love with somebody else."

Elinor Lawless as Stevie and Melanie Hill as Siobhan in Casualty. BBC Studios

Earlier in the Storm Damage boxset, viewers were left shocked when it was revealed that Stevie Nash's (Elinor Lawless) new beau is married to Siobhan!

The tough storyline is something that Hill believes will "unfortunately" resonate with "a lot of households", which she praised Casualty for doing so well.

Hill told RadioTimes.com: "I think it's important to tell human stories that get the families talking, [as] there aren't many shows that do that now.

"I think it's important that we are still there making continuing drama that's about every day people and the nightmares that they face."

As Siobhan faced the tough realisation of her marital breakdown, she completely forgot to accompany Cam (Barney Walsh) to the station to report Jamie to the police, too overwhelmed with her personal life.

However while it appears Siobhan and Cam have a rocky road of their friendship ahead of then, Hill has assured viewers they will be able to "patch it up" as his story continues.

Casualty is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.