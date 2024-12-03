The CW show, which began in 2021, did something we've never seen in another Superman project, showing Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) living out the rest of his life with Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch).

In a poignant flash-forward, we see a glimpse of the pair's long and happy life together, before bearing witness to their deaths - first Lois, who is told by Clark, "Everything good in my life came from you," and then the Man of Steel himself, who says, "Suddenly, it came to me what life is all about: Joy. Hope. Forgiveness. Friendship. Love."

After such a poignant season 4, which killed off some of the longest-running characters on the show, it was certainly a powerful ending for fans.

Viewers have heaped praise on the emotional finale, with one writing on X (formerly Twitter): "#SupermanAndLois finale was incredible. Without doubt one of the greatest adaptions of the Superman lore ever. I am going to miss this show.

"Thank you @cwsupermanlois @BitsieTulloch @tylerhoechlin @Cudlitz and others for giving us the best send off ever."

Another said: "#SupermanAndLois was everything fans could’ve hoped for. Emotional, heartfelt, and the perfect send-off. It’s bittersweet knowing this marks the true end of the Arrowverse. A decade of incredible storytelling and heroism, capped by a show that always kept hope at its heart."

One more added: "‘SUPERMAN & LOIS’ Will go down as one of the best Superman shows/media of all time. The cast & crew deserves all the praise in the world for delivering a heartfelt ending. Thanks for the memories. It went by so fast."

Another fan went on to say: "The ending of #SupermanandLois is one of the best thing DC has ever made. The most perfect and heartwarming ending to show hope and what their lives and family meant to each other! Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch will always be one of the best Superman and Lois!"

Speaking to TVLine about the bold decision to end the show with its two main characters dying, co-showrunner Todd Helbing said: "Everybody was incredibly supportive.

"The CW had one thought, which actually really helped. It was just a small note. I don’t remember what it was, but it basically led to that scene with Clark and Lois in the farmhouse that tees up [the flash-forward], and we just had to reframe it slightly.

"Generally, everybody had the same reaction. We got a lot of texts and emails of people reading the script and bawling their eyes out on planes. One of our execs said the passenger next to her on the flight was like, 'Are you OK?' So that’s really rewarding.

"It’s what we were going for, to have an ending that people could think about for a while."

It's safe to say they've exceeded everyone's expectations on that front. Farewell to Superman & Lois!

Superman & Lois is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

