The new season will see Superman have to fight against Lex Luthor's seemingly unstoppable monster in an epic showdown.

Plus, while some cast members are taking on smaller roles this season, we have a new addition to the cast in Elizabeth Henstridge, who will be playing Lex Luthor's estranged daughter.

So, read on for everything you need to know about when new episodes of Superman & Lois season 4 are released.

Superman & Lois season 4 release schedule: When are new episodes out?

Superman & Lois season 4 airs every Monday, with the first two episodes premiering together. The series then follows a weekly release schedule.

The full US release schedule for Superman & Lois season 4 is as follows:

Episode 1 - The End & The Beginning - Monday 7th October 2024

Episode 2 - A World Without - Monday 7th October 2024

Episode 3 - Always My Hero - Monday 14th October 2024

Episode 4 - Monday 21st October 2024

Episode 5 - Monday 28th October 2024

Episode 6 - Monday 4th November 2024

Episode 7 - Monday 11th November 2024

Episode 8 - Monday 18th November 2024

Episode 9 - Monday 25th November 2024

Episode 10 - Monday 2nd December 2024

Michael Cudlitz as Lex Luthor in Superman & Lois Shane Harvey/The CW Network

How many episodes will be in Superman & Lois season 4?

Superman & Lois season 4 is only expected to have 10 episodes, which is a shortened run from previous seasons.

Writers for season 4 include Todd Helbing, Brent Fletcher, George Kitson, Max Kronick, Adam Mallinger, Kristi Korzec, Katie Aldrin and Jai Jamison, while the final episode (titled It Went by So Fast) is written by Helbing and Fletcher.

How to watch Superman & Lois season 4

Superman & Lois airs on The CW in the US. In the UK, seasons 1 to 3 are available to watch on BBC iPlayer but we're not expecting season 4 for a good while yet on this side of the Atlantic.

Superman & Lois seasons 1-3 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

