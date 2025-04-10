The latest instalment in the widely-praised new season showed Perrin, played by Marcus Rutherford, leading his home village into battle against the Trollocs, wielding both his hammer and axe in an episode that was designed to be faithful to Robert Jordan's The Shadow Rising.

It's a particularly refreshing turn of events considering previous seasons didn't spend as much time on Perrin as fans may have hoped (which showrunner Rafe Judkins has previously addressed).

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, actor Rutherford explains: "There was an adaptation change quite early on in Perrin’s journey, because he's someone in the books [who has] chapters of just his inner monologue, because he doesn't talk that much, so adapting that to screen is a little bit tricky.

"So there were a few different decisions that Rafe and the team made. But I think what was really lovely about this season, I was reading The Shadow Rising and everything was there – all the minutiae of the characters in the village, the channeling, the attack from the Whitecloaks, the Trollocs, the little interactions with Faile [Isabella Bucceri].

"Even in this fantasy scope, there's something about that storyline that's really quite human. It's just village that want to protect themselves.

"And I think in and amongst all the action and fantasy and visual effects, there are these real people who have created a real tight bond."

Pass the Mic to... Marcus Rutherford What was the first TV show or film that made you feel represented or understood? Atlanta, I think it's the first time I've seen Black people fully fleshed out in a contemporary setting. The nuances of humour, intelligence and trauma all played out so well. It was undeniably black culturally, while simultaneously not having blackness as the defining aspect of the characters in the show. When it comes to diverse storytelling, what TV show do you want to shout out that you think is a great example? I think Ramy is an unbelievable show. It explores generational shifts of families who've immigrated to western societies. The conflict the young characters have with assimilating in to western culture whilst wanting to understand their heritage and religion, I feel is a great depiction of millennials/Gen Z today. Why is representation and diversity within the fantasy genre so important? They're worlds that we delve into that shatter our reality, regarding magic, power, language and creatures. To remain bound to a racial paradigm existing within our own world is limiting and hinders imagination. What is the best piece of advice you've received in your career to date and who was it from? Sounds very obvious, but I was taught to trust my gut instincts when training at Television Workshop and I apply that to navigating the industry. I remember reading what you say no to can be more important than what you say yes to. Which is hard to commit to as there are multiple factors at play, but I often think back to that. What are your hopes for the future of diversity and representation within TV/film? I think when we don't see films and TV shows as "Black" or "diverse" shows. They're seen as work/projects, rather than a sub category detached from everything else. I hope certain cultures will no longer be seen as a monolith and can only exist within one space.

For Rutherford, this storyline has been a long time coming, with fans approaching him about it even when he was first cast.

"In season 1 and season 2, it was a slow build for his character. When I initially got cast, the fanbase and everyone was like, 'There's a storyline that's his, that will probably come in like, season 3'. So it was a it was a lot of pressure, because I think it's been a slow trajectory.

"He's been a quiet character who's been quite reserved, and has been dealing with a lot of grief and things like that. [Now], there's an introduction to new characters, he has to be a lot more confident. His looks change, his eyes are gold now, and things like that.

"So it was a big moment for the character, and I think it was one that, a lot of the fans [were excited about]. All the way back in 2019 I was getting messages about this storyline and this arc. So yeah, it was a lot of pressure, but it was exciting as well."

Marcus Rutherford as Perrin in The Wheel of Time season 3. Prime Video

Episode 7 doesn't end happily for Perrin, though, as he sacrifices himself and we leave him being led away by Whitecloaks. So what's next for him?

"I think it's quite an interesting way [to end] and quite an interesting ellipsis, if things move forward, for sure," Rutherford coyly says.

"There's a moment at the end where he's sacrificed himself for the Whitecloaks to come and help, and they take him away as part of this bargain. But I think there's a really lovely moment when it looks like it's all about to kick off again, and he looks to Ila, who had a scene in season one about violence, and how violence only stops when someone says enough.

"It was really lovely to bring in Maria [Doyle Kennedy, who plays Ila] and Daryl [McCormack, who plays Aram] who were in season 1. "

He points out that, while Perrin hasn't always thought of himself as a leader, "throughout this whole season, he realises that he is deciding and leading, and is someone that people follow whether he likes it or not".

Rutherford adds of Perrin's journey: "I [initially] found it quite daunting that I was playing a character who didn't speak a lot and and it was very in the minutia and very subtle. I think on a big show where there are monsters and visual effects, he's a character that's very nuanced.

"I remember being saying to Rafe, 'I hope we get him', because he's not saying a lot, he's not doing a lot in some regards. Will it kind of come across in the story? But we filmed in that location, that Two Rivers village in 2019, so to return and film there, everything's changed.

"We've got different cast members, there's been a pandemic, we've had industry strikes, so there's been a weird parallel of the character's journey, and also my journey with the character. Going back, I felt just a lot more confident and a lot more experienced on set... to go back there and to be in the centre of it, rallying a village, it was a nice cyclical journey."

The Wheel of Time season 3 will conclude on Thursday 17th April on Prime Video.

