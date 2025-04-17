This follow-up comes almost three years after the show's debut, with production on these latest episodes being slowed down by the strike action which brought Hollywood to a screeching halt in 2023.

In January, it was announced that The Sandman season 2 would be the final entry in the fantasy series, which took fans by surprise given that the source material spans 10 volumes and a more recent prequel, titled The Sandman: Overture.

Showrunner Allan Heinberg said that the decision had been made prior to filming season 2, on the basis that the adaptation would focus "exclusively on Dream's story" rather than the numerous supporting characters in the comic books.

The Sandman season 2 will consist of 11 episodes, with the first six being released as volume 1 on Thursday 3rd July 2025.

Volume 2 will follow three weeks later, on Thursday 24th July, dropping the final five chapters.

Check out the teaser trailer below, which Netflix unveiled today to announce the above dates:

The final season of The Sandman follows accusations of sexual assault against Gaiman by several women, which he denies.

Amid the claims, Gaiman stepped down from his role on fantasy series Good Omens and Prime Video reduced the third season to a single feature-length finale.

Additionally, Disney halted work on a film adaptation of The Graveyard Book and Dark Horse Comics axed Gaiman's comic book version of his 2005 novel Anansi Boys; a six-part streaming version, which was filmed in 2022, is still expected to be released on Prime Video.

The author has strongly denied the accusations against him. In a post to his blog, he wrote that he has "never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity with anyone" and does not accept any claims of "abuse".

The Sandman season 2 volume 1 premieres on Netflix on Thursday 3rd July 2025. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.