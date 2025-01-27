Gaiman has strongly denied all allegations of engaging in non-consensual sex or illegal conduct.

"Dark Horse takes seriously the allegations against Neil Gaiman and we are no longer publishing his works," the statement reads. "Confirming that the Anansi Boys comic series and collected volume have been cancelled."

Earlier this month, an in-depth article was published in New York magazine which detailed a number of accusations against Gaiman. The allegations included claims that Gaiman engaged them in "rough" sex and BDSM without their consent. A Tortoise Media podcast had earlier outlined similar allegations.

Shortly after the publication of the article, Gaiman issued a statement in which he denied the claims, saying that he had "stayed quiet until now, both out of respect for the people who were sharing their stories and out of a desire not to draw even more attention to a lot of misinformation".

He continued: "As I read through this latest collection of accounts, there are moments I half-recognise and moments I don't, descriptions of things that happened sitting beside things that emphatically did not happen.

"I'm far from a perfect person, but I have never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity with anyone. Ever.

"Some of the horrible stories now being told simply never happened, while others have been so distorted from what actually took place that they bear no relationship to reality.

"I am prepared to take responsibility for any missteps I made. I’m not willing to turn my back on the truth, and I can't accept being described as someone I am not, and cannot and will not admit to doing things I didn't do."

Gaiman's full statement is published on his blog.

Prime Video series Good Omens – which is based on a novel Gaiman wrote with the late Sir Terry Pratchett – announced when the first allegations emerged in October that Gaiman would no longer be involved in the show and that it would end with one 90-minute finale episode rather than the initially planned third season.

There has been no official word on Gaiman's Netflix series The Sandman but it is currently expected that the second season – which has already finished production – will release later this year, as well as the Prime Video adaptation of Anansi Boys.

