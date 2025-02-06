But in classic Serenity fashion, they rallied together and made it to the other side.

And that was just the half of it...

Maddie and the kids were rocked by the news of Bill's death following a sudden heart attack, which prompted Ronnie to reevaluate his own life, leaving Dana Sue fearing the worst.

And Ty and Annie finally got together, only to find themselves on completely different paths in the season finale.

But in among all the drama, there was plenty to celebrate, including Maddie and Cal tying the knot, and Helen and Erik getting engaged.

There's truly never a dull day in Serenity, and we wouldn't have it any other way.

But are we heading back to South Carolina?

Read on for everything you need to know about a potential Sweet Magnolias season 5.

Has Sweet Magnolias been renewed for season 5?

Netflix has yet to announce if the show will return for another outing, but there are 11 books in Sherryl Woods's novel collection, so there's plenty of material to mine.

Watch this space for updates.

When could a potential Sweet Magnolias season 5 air?

Fans have typically had to wait around a year and a half for new episodes, sometimes longer, so based on that, we wouldn't expect season 5 to arrive until mid-late 2026 at least.

Who could return for a potential Sweet Magnolias season 5?

Dion Johnstone as Erik. Netflix

It wouldn't be Sweet Magnolias without the sweet magnolias themselves, Helen (Heather Headley), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) and Maddie (JoAnna García Swisher). But is Maddie about to leave Serenity?

More on that later.

And if Maddie goes, what does that mean for Justin Bruening as Cal, Carson Rowland as Ty, Logan Allen as Kyle, Ella Grace Helton as Katie and Caroline Lagerfelt as Paula?

Annie (Anneliese Judge) was also on the cusp of heading off to study photography in Monterey, so it remains to be seen how much she'll feature if the show does return.

Other people we'd expect to return are:

Dion Johnstone as Erik

Brandon Quinn as Ronnie

Chris Medlin as Isaac

Jamie Lynn Spears as Noreen

Chase Anderson as Jeremy

Brittany L Smith as Peggy

What could happen in a potential Sweet Magnolias season 5?

JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie. Netflix

Maddie's future remains uncertain after she was offered a marketing job at an indie publishing firm in New York, which Cal encouraged her to take.

The flight to the Big Apple from Serenity is less than two hours if she does accept, but it stands to reason that she would spend the majority of her week in the city – unless the company employs a hybrid working policy.

However, Maddie wasn't enamoured with the salary, so it remains to be seen if they'll come back to her with better terms.

Perhaps she'll establish her own marketing business at home if that opportunity doesn't pan out...

Helen had her hands full as interim town manager in season 4, but the position has since been filled, which means she's turned her attention back to her practice. But if Maddie does decide to take the marketing job, she's offered to help manage the spa – so she looks set to be rushed off her feet once again.

Helen and Erik also quit their dilly-dallying and got engaged, so fans will be hoping a big wedding is on the cards after Maddie and Cal's humble Halloween ceremony.

And the couple also revisited a conversation about having children, which could be part of their story in season 5.

As for Dana Sue, she has her heart set on building a Magnolia Community Foundation building, complete with a kitchen where she can host cooking classes.

Meanwhile Ronnie, who had Dana Sue worried again for a hot minute, looks set to explore a new business venture of his own: e-bike tours.

Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue. Netflix

There's also Annie and Ty, whose relationship is in doubt following an argument that saw them clash over their respective futures.

Ty and his band are about to head off on a European tour and he wants Annie to join them as their official photographer, but she is planning to study photography in Monterey.

Will they find a way to make things work? Or are they over before it's even really gotten started?

Elsewhere, Sullivan's and Friends is officially open and looks set for success, Noreen and Howie's mobile clinic is up and running, and Noreen has also moved in with Jeremy, Isaac and Michael's flirtation is morphing into something more serious, and Peggy is working hard to get the town back on track after its near financial collapse.

Is there a trailer for a potential Sweet Magnolias season 5?

Not yet, as it's yet to be confirmed. Trailers usually arrive in the month leading up to the release date, although Netflix could release some teasers before then.

Sweet Magnolias seasons 1-4 are available to stream now on Netflix.

