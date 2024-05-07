They will be joined by new series regulars including Doctor Who's Billie Piper, who will be playing a character called Capri, as well as Boardwalk Empire's Steve Buscemi, playing Barry Dort.

Also joining the cast in series regular roles are Evie Templeton (Return to Silent Hill), Owen Painter (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Noah Taylor (Law & Order: Organised Crime).

Meanwhile, guest stars for the new season include Christopher Lloyd (Addams Family), Joanna Lumley (Fool Me Once), Thandiwe Newton (Westworld), Frances O’Connor (The Missing), Haley Joel Osment (The Kominsky Method), Heather Matarazzo (Scream) and Joonas Suotamo (Star Wars: The Last Jedi).

Creators, writers and showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar said: "We are thrilled that the entire Addams family will be enrolling in Nevermore Academy this season along with a dream cast of icons and new faces."

A short video was also released across the show's social channels, showing Thing delivering scripts to the various new and returning cast members.

As well as confirming Piper and Buscemi's characters, it also announced that Lumley will be playing Grandmama and Newton will be playing Dr Fairburn, while the first episode will be called Here We Woe Again and will be directed by Tim Burton.

Back in January, Ortega teased what fans can expect from the new episodes, telling Laverne Cox in an interview for E! that "we’re definitely leaning into a little bit more horror".

She continued: "It’s really, really exciting because, all throughout the show, while Wednesday does need a little bit of an arc, she never really changes - and that’s the wonderful thing about her.

"There’s really, really good one-liners, and I think everything’s bigger, it’s a lot more action-packed. Each episode will probably feel a little bit more like a movie, which is nice."

