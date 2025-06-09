Cast as Hogwarts pupils are Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil and Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown.

Additionally, Katherine Parkinson (IT Crowd, Rivals) has been cast as Molly Weasley and Bertie Carvel (The Sister) as Cornelius Fudge, the Minister of Magic, while Bel Powley (A Small Light) will play Petunia Dursley and Daniel Rigby (Flowers) will star as Vernon Dursley.

Fans of the book will recall that the Dursleys reluctantly take Harry in after his parents’ deaths, making him live in a cupboard under the stairs. Their son, Dudley, is yet to be cast.

The new stars join previously announced cast members John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid.

The three stars set to play the iconic trio Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley were also previously announced, with newcomers Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout set to take on the roles.

The new series is set to land on our screens in 2027, with cameras due to start rolling in mid-summer 2025.

Warner Bros Discovery first announced the project back in 2023, revealing that the TV series will be based on all seven books penned by JK Rowling, published between 1997 and 2007, with the first season set to adapt the first novel.

As per the show's synopsis by HBO: "The stories from each of Rowling’s Harry Potter books will become a decade-long series produced with the same epic craft, love and care this global franchise is known for.

"The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much loved characters and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over 25 years."

It continued: "Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally."

The Harry Potter series will stream on Max.

