Not only that, but the streamer has also released a batch of first-look images to celebrate, hinting at what's in store for morning show co-anchors Alex Levy (Aniston) and Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon) and the rest of the network.

The new series, which consists of 10 episodes, will take place almost two years after the events of season 3.

Reese Witherspoon and Mark Duplass in The Morning Show season 4.

Fans will remember Bradley's future in the network was left hanging in the air after she handed herself in to the FBI.

New images show her out for a meal with Mark Duplass's Chip Black, the Morning Show's on-again off-again producer.

Some new faces have also joined the fold, including Jeremy Irons (The Borgias) as Alex's father, with a first-look image shows him delivering a lecture on a theme which has caused quite a few issues for the show's fictitious network.

Jeremy Irons in The Morning Show season 4.

He's not the only big star making an appearance, however.

Marion Cotillard (Inception, The Dark Knight Rises) plays savvy operator Celine Dumont, while William Jackson Harper (The Good Place) as new Head of Sports, Ben.

Marion Cotillard as Celine Dumont in The Morning Show season 4

It's unclear at this stage what their motives are, but they certainly look like they belong in the show's dog-eat-dog world.

William Jackson Harper in The Morning Show season 4

Aaron Pierre (Mufasa: The Lion King) also has a guest star role as acclaimed visual artist Miles.

The streamer also confirmed Jon Hamm would reprise the role of Paul Marks.

The time jump will pick up after the UBA-NBN merger is complete, but that doesn't mean everyone's roles and responsibilities are clearly outlined.

Aaron Pierre plays Miles in the Morning Show season 4

"In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories, and corporate cover-ups — who can you trust? And how can you know what’s actually real?" Apple TV+ teased in a statement.

Our guess? No one employed at the network.

The Morning Show seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Apple TV+. Season 4 will land on Wednesday 17th September.

