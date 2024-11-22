A video on social media showed From cast member Perrineau opening a message in a bottle, which read: "From season 4 coming soon."

He said: "Are you kidding me? Are we picked up? We are picked up."

Production on the 10-episode fourth run is set to begin in Nova Scotia sometime in 2025, with the series scheduled to return to our screens in 2026.

"From has been a sensation for MGM+, capturing the attention of millions of viewers and helping us to shine a bright light on our MGM+ brand," said Michael Wright, head of MGM+.

"Our talented show creators and cast have brilliantly and carefully crafted this wonderful show, and we look forward to providing the answers the From audience so enthusiastically craves in season 4!"

Showrunner Jeff Pinkner added: "We are thrilled by the support of our fans and our partners at MGM+ and are so excited to share the next chapter of our story with our FROMily.

"By the end of season 3, our characters will begin to understand why they are trapped in From Town… but will understanding help them to escape? And if so, how?"

The cult hit follows a group of people trapped in a mysterious and fright-filled town.

Alongside Perrineau, the cast is rounded out by Pegah Ghafoori, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot, Corteon Moore, David Alpay, Elizabeth Saunders, Avery Konrad, Scott McCord, Nathan D Simmons, Kaelen Ohm, Angela Moore, AJ Simmons, Deborah Grover, Robert Joy and Samantha Brown.

Harold Perrineau stars in From season 3. MGM+

Teasing what fans can expect from the season 3 finale, Perrineau recently said of Boyd: "He's got a deal with a lot, he's got to answer some moral questions in the last episode."

He continued exclusively to RadioTimes.com: "Throughout the season, he's made some choices that he has to stand behind. So, when those times come, I don't think he's really thinking about the tremors.

"I think he's trying to figure out, 'What's the best thing to do?' Which I think he always does. 'What's the best thing to do for everyone involved?'

"But that's just his journey. The the rest of the show, there's so much other stuff going on. There's stuff with Tabitha, stuff with Jade and Julie. Oh, the stuff with Julie is just incredible!"

Elsewhere, he assured fans that Fatima (Ghafoori), who has had a rather unfortunate time this season so far, "will be fine".

He said: "Here's what I'll tease. Don't be concerned for [Fatima]. She'll be fine. I don't know about the rest of us, but she'll be fine."

From is available on Sky Sci-Fi and NOW – sign up for Sky TV here.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.