But star Harold Perrineau, who plays Boyd Stevens, has assured us that she's safe, exclusively telling RadioTimes.com: "Here's what I'll tease. Don't be concerned for [Fatima]. She'll be fine. I don't know about the rest of us, but she'll be fine."

While that brings a ray of hope, it's clear that everyone else is about to face a fresh bout of horror after we've seen particularly brutal deaths this season.

Pegah Ghafoori as Fatima in From season 3. MGM

"We should expect a lot of danger. Everyone's in danger, everybody's really in danger. So, at the end of the finale, it's really terrifying," Perrineau said.

As for what else we can expect from our heroes? Boyd's still grappling with his morality, with Perrineau teasing: "He's gotta deal with a lot, he's got to answer some moral questions in the last episode.

"Throughout the season, he's made some choices that he has to stand behind. So, when those times come, I don't think he's really thinking about the tremors. I think he's trying to figure out, 'What's the best thing to do?' which I think he always does. 'What's the best thing to do for everyone involved?'

Harold Perrineau as Boyd Stevens in From. Jessie Redmond/MGM+

"But that's just his journey. The the rest of the show, there's so much other stuff going on. There's stuff with Tabitha, stuff with Jade and Julie. Oh, the stuff with Julie is just incredible!"

Elsewhere, there's set to be a key development with Sara after she started to hear voices again, with Perrineau reflecting: "The voices play a part because Sara understands the voices better, and that understanding will be helpful to everyone else."

He added: "The finale episode is the perfect way to end this season, because the season has been so up and down and so emotional. It's mind-blowing. You're not going to cry, you're going to be like, 'Oh my god!'"

Buckle in – it sounds like an absolute roller coaster!

From is available on Sky Sci-Fi and NOW – sign up for Sky TV here.

