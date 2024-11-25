From star reveals major questions he still has after season 3 finale
As From season 3 officially comes to an end, with season 4 on the horizon, star Harold Perrineau has revealed that he's just as confused as us over many of the questions that are still yet to be answered.
Perrineau, who stars as Boyd, previously revealed that he hasn't spoken at length with creator John Griffin about the show's future, preferring to focus on one season at a time, so he's just as in the dark about some plot lines as the audience.
Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, he explained the biggest questions he still has after the season 3 finale, saying: "I want to know where we are and why we're here, and who's connected to this place.
"We've lost a lot of people this season alone. The town wants to break Boyd, Jade keeps having encounters with all sorts of people, Tabitha may or may not have been here before, we don't know.
"So I'm really curious about who's connected to this place, why they're connected, and how it's going to help us or hurt us. That's going to be really, really interesting for me."
He added that he has a theory that some of these key characters, including Boyd, are being kept alive for a reason, adding: "I'm really curious about why they need to break Boyd, why not just get rid of him? But there must be some connection somewhere, and I just don't understand it yet."
While Boyd made it out of the season 3 finale alive, Perrineau previously established that the show could "100 per cent" go on without him.
He told us: "I have thought about it a lot, because one of the things that I think is really cool about our show is that us getting invested in the character doesn't make them safe.
"So that makes the show always unpredictable. And me, as an audience member, I kind of want that because it really keeps me engaged. That's the thing about our show: you wind up being so engaged because you're wrapped up in all these things."
Although season 4 is confirmed, we've got a while to wait for answers - so get those fan theories at the ready!
