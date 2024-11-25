Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, he explained the biggest questions he still has after the season 3 finale, saying: "I want to know where we are and why we're here, and who's connected to this place.

"We've lost a lot of people this season alone. The town wants to break Boyd, Jade keeps having encounters with all sorts of people, Tabitha may or may not have been here before, we don't know.

Elizabeth Saunders as Donna and Harold Perrineau as Boyd Stevens in From. MGM

"So I'm really curious about who's connected to this place, why they're connected, and how it's going to help us or hurt us. That's going to be really, really interesting for me."

He added that he has a theory that some of these key characters, including Boyd, are being kept alive for a reason, adding: "I'm really curious about why they need to break Boyd, why not just get rid of him? But there must be some connection somewhere, and I just don't understand it yet."

While Boyd made it out of the season 3 finale alive, Perrineau previously established that the show could "100 per cent" go on without him.

Harold Perrineau as Boyd Stevens and Corteon Moore as Ellis Stevens in From. Chris Reardon/MGM+

He told us: "I have thought about it a lot, because one of the things that I think is really cool about our show is that us getting invested in the character doesn't make them safe.

"So that makes the show always unpredictable. And me, as an audience member, I kind of want that because it really keeps me engaged. That's the thing about our show: you wind up being so engaged because you're wrapped up in all these things."

Although season 4 is confirmed, we've got a while to wait for answers - so get those fan theories at the ready!

From is available on Sky Sci-Fi and NOW – sign up for Sky TV here.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.