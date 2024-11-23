Asked whether the show could continue without Boyd, actor Perrineau exclusively told RadioTimes.com: "100 per cent. I have thought about it a lot, because one of the things that I think is really cool about our show is that us getting invested in the character doesn't make them safe.

"So that makes the show always unpredictable. And me, as an audience member, I kind of want that because it really keeps me engaged. That's the thing about our show. You wind up being so engaged because you're wrapped up in all these things.

Harold Perrineau as Boyd Stevens in From. CBS/Paramount

"When we lost Tian-Chen, none of us knew how devastating that was going to feel. We kind of saw her around, and we know she's like the heart and she cooks and she's cool. And when she was gone, it was just like, 'Wait, wait, what's happening now?'"

However, one person we don't need to be worried about is Fatima, with Perrineau telling RadioTimes.com after her pregnancy horror: "Here's what I'll tease. Don't be concerned for [Fatima]. She'll be fine. I don't know about the rest of us, but she'll be fine."

While that brings a ray of hope, it's clear that everyone else is about to face a fresh bout of horror.

Harold Perrineau as Boyd Stevens and Corteon Moore as Ellis Stevens in From. Chris Reardon/MGM+

"We should expect a lot of danger. Everyone's in danger, everybody's really in danger. So, at the end of the finale, it's really terrifying," Perrineau said.

As for what else we can expect from our heroes? Boyd's facing a moral quandary, with Perrineau teasing: "He's gotta deal with a lot, he's got to answer some moral questions in the last episode.

"Throughout the season, he's made some choices that he has to stand behind. So, when those times come, I don't think he's really thinking about the tremors.

"I think he's trying to figure out, 'What's the best thing to do?' which I think he always does. 'What's the best thing to do for everyone involved?'"

